Bishop Verot releases statement against racist claims of football announcers: Report
According to a report by WPBF News 25, during the Class 2A district tilt between Bishop Verot-Glades Central last week on Thursday night, Vikings' football announcers can be heard making references to monkeys and saying players needed bananas for cramps.
Bishop Verot High School has released the following statement in regards to the references made by the unnamed football announcers.
"Bishop Verot is a community of faith and learning dedicated to service and centered on Christ. Students and faculty share in the belief in the dignity of all persons.
"We are sorry to learn that recent comments by Bishop Verot employees have been misconstrued. These comments were in no way intended to be derogatory, or, as some have suggested, racist. There is absolutely no place for racism at Bishop Verot, or in the hearts and minds of any person. Racism ignores the fundamental truth that we are all brothers and sisters, equally made in the image and likeness of God.
"The persistence of the evil of racism profoundly affects our culture, and it has no place in the Christian heart, or society. In the words of St. Paul, 'Your every act should be done with love.' (1 Cor 16:13-14)."
Also according to the report, Glades Central High School prinicipal Melanie Bolden-Morris released a statement the following day after the game. Her official statement regarding the comments made by the announcers is down below:
"We have been made aware of a video clip from coverage of our football game with Bishop Verot Catholic High School on Thursday, November 7, 2024. We understand the hurtful language in the video is impacting our players, their families, and our Glades community.
We want to be clear to our players, families, students, and staff that Glades Central Community High School and the School District of Palm Beach County do not condone racism, discrimination, or hateful language.
School administrators have been in touch with Bishop Verot to look into the incident. I communicated with the Bishop Verot principal, who says she takes this situation seriously and personally apologizes to our school community."
The Vikings ended the season with a dominating 32-6 win over the Raiders, securing themselves the Class 2A, District 9 championship. Bishop Verot this week will open the Class 2A playoffs with a regional quarterfinal matchup against Tarpon Springs at home.
