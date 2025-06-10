Bozeman (Florida) names Austin Laatsch head boys basketball coach
The coaching carousel in the Sunshine State has continued, with the latest coming from Bozeman High School in Panama City where they have named Austin Laatsch as the program's next head boys basketball coach.
Laatsch, a native of Birmingham, Alabama has previously served as an assistant coach at Bay High School where he coached under Michael Memmen. He has a growing resume where he looks to ushering in a new era of Bozeman basketball.
Laatsch's older brother (Josh) currently serves as the Bay County Athletic Director, as well as his father (Chris), who is now the head boys basketball coach at Orange Beach High School in Orange Beach, Alabama, so he has some basketball royalty.
"We are excited to welcome Coach (Laatsch) to our school", Bozeman principal Ivan Beach said in a statement on Monday in the Panama City News Herald.
Laatsch will be replacing Matt Granville, who coached the Bucks for the last six seasons, concluding with an 81-40 (.669) winning percentage during his tenure. The Bucks qualified for the regional playoffs twice in Granville's six seasons at the helm failing to make it past the regional quarterfinals.
Laatsch is a Class of 2019 graduate of Spain Park High School before moving on to playing collegiate basketball at Delta State University and Montevallo University. He lettered in both football and basketball during his high school playing career at Helena and Spain Park High School.
Laatsch begins his duties immediately and will meet with players this week to begin preparations for the upcoming season.
Bozeman finished the 2024-2025 season with a 15-9 record, where they had their season come to an end in the district semifinals against South Walton High School. The Bucks do retain their leading scorer in rising senior point guard Cash Zirkle, who led the team, averaging 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 steals per game this season.
