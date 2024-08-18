Bryce Fitzgerald commits to the University of Miami (FL)
One of the top safeties in all of the Sunshine State wanted everyone to tune in on Saturday night to find out where he was going to land.
Staying down in South Florida was too hard to pass up for Columbus 4-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald.
In an Instagram live video surrounded by family and friends, Fitzgerald announced that he would be committing to the University of Miami (FL) over Florida, Florida State, LSU and USC.
Last season for the Explorers, Fitzgerald compiled 20 tackles and intercepted five passes. During the spring, Fitzgerald saw plenty of time out wide for Dave Dunn on offense, after a season where he caught five passes for 75 yards.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about Fitzgerald:
Split safety with the range, awareness and athleticism to be a ball thief. Focused heavily on basketball as a youngster before transferring into one of South Florida’s top football powers where he picked off 10 passes as a junior. Route recognition and linear burst stabilize his play as he isn’t the most aggressive run defender at this stage in his development. Still, can read and disagone at a higher level and frequently puts himself in the right position. Tested in the upper percentile spring before his year and came in with some favorable measurements. However, must improve play strength and technique if he’s going to match up with larger targets in the slot. Overall, should be viewed as a potential impact at the Power Four level that can help shore up the back end of a defense. Should only keep evolving and likely to undergo a physical maturation as he’s on the younger side for his grade.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl