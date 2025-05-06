Camden Cooper transfers to Nease (Florida) for his sophomore season
Freshman guard Camden Cooper, who is arguably a Top-10 nationally-ranked boys basketball player, according to multiple recruiting services, is transferring from St. John's Country Day to Nease in Florida, his father, Scott, told High School on SI on Monday.
Cooper spent the 2024-2025 season playing at St. John's Country Day in the greater-Jacksonville area, where he averaged 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game this season. The Spartans reached the district quarterfinals before their season came to an end against North Florida Educational Institute back on February 12. The Spartans finished the 2024-2025 season with a 14-12 record.
Cooper had played with St. John's Country Day, where he was a starter since he was in seventh grade, where he averaged 17.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Spartans.
"He chose to play at Nease, because it's closer to our home as well as playing with Coach (Bailen) where he was an assistant when I coached there," Scott Cooper told High School on SI.
Camden has had nearly a dozen D-1 schools already showing interest in him, where he also holds a handful of offers from Jacksonville, North Florida, Queens University, Stetson, Texas A&M, and several others.
Camden has already eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone, where he did it as a seventh-grader, and could be well on his way to reaching 2,000 career points, which hadn't been done since Tampa Catholic's Kevin Knox II back in 2017.
The Northeast Florida career scoring record of Myron Anthony, who tallied 2,738 points at Fletcher between 1993 and 1997, could be within reach for Cooper, although Anthony attained that mark in only four seasons.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App