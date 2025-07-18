Central Florida Football Powerhouses Show Off Star Talent at Orlando Media Day
State champions, a state runner-up, playoff teams and many other Central Florida high school football programs on the rise came together on Thursday for Orlando North Seminole County Sports High School Media Day.
With the clocking ticking down to the start of football practice (July 28), dozens of schools from Seminole, Lake, Volusia and Flagler counties, and one school from Brevard County showcased their top stars for the media on the Seminole State College-Heathrow campus.
Coaches and players were interviewed as a team by a panel of football experts, and then lined up for photographs and much more before departing for the day. It was the final sneak preview of what these schools have to offer before beginning fall drills in preparation for the 2025 season.
Lake Mary Looks to Build on State Runner-Up Finish
“We’re excited,” said Lake Mary coach Scott Perry, who last season led the Rams to a 12-3 record and a Class 7A state runner-up finish. “We’ve got a great group of kids. We’ve infused a lot of kids from other schools who want to come to Lake Mary and be a part of something great. I’m excited to see how they fit in.
“The guys we got coming back, we’re really proud for what they did last year,” Perry said. “And, they’ve been building and working in the offseason. And, hopefully, we’ll put it all together and have another great year.”
Lake Mary is expected to feature one of the strongest offensive teams in Florida this fall with the return of senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a three-year starter who has committed to Notre Dame. He was not available for media day as he was in Minnesota, Perry said.
Seminole High Loaded on Defense
Also expected to be right in the thick of things come playoff time is longtime power Seminole High, who last year went under 10-2 and advanced to the Class 7A regional finals.
The Seminoles feature one of the best defensive players in Florida in senior linebacker Rasheem Turner, Jr. (6-foot, 215 pounds), an Arkansas State commit who last season made 101 tackles, 53 solo, 17 for loss, and seven sacks. Also expected to make an impact are quarterback Jeysen Williams, defensive back J'len Chaplin, wide receiver/running back Anthony Gay III, and defensive lineman Terrence Thompson, Jr.
“The culture has been really good,” said Seminole coach Karl Calhoun. “The guys are working very hard. We’re ready to get out there and show what we can do in all three phases of the game. Just really excited about how the guys have locked in during the spring and offseason.”
TMA Reloads With New Coach, Familiar Goals
At The Master’s Academy in Oviedo, Bailey Granier returns to coach the Eagles after spending a few years at St. Petersburg Northside Christian. He takes over a program that last season won the Sunshine State Athletic Association state championship.
“I’m excited about it,” said Granier, a former UCF lineman. “It’s great to be back after a few years’ hiatus. I’m ready to impact these kids, spiritually, physically and in the game of football."
Expected to lead TMA are quarterback/safety Ashton Bosco, two-way player Evan Slocket, special teams player Brett Gotwalt, running back/linebacker Jadon McLennan, and two-way lineman Phillip Faragalla.
South Lake Poised to Soar Higher
A little to the west in Lake County, South Lake coach Brad Lord is ready to take the Eagles to new heights after going 7-4 and advancing to the Class 6A state playoffs last year. South Lake was one of the most improved teams in Florida in 2025 as it went from 2-8 in 2023 to 7-4 in 2024.
The Eagles return eight offensive starters and nine defensive starters in 2025, making them one of the most dangerous teams in Central Florida. Quarterback Tre Kelly, two-way player Malik Holman, defensive lineman Jesse Barker and linebacker Tyson Williams are among those to watch.
“We gotta keep doing what we do,” Lord said. “Working hard, tackle, block, execute, take care of the ball, come together as a unit. Work as one unit, one team. If we do that, we’ll have a nice season.”
Mainland Buccaneers Eye Comeback
In Volusia County, Mainland High of Daytona Beach is looking to get back to its championship form of 2023 when it won the Class 3S state championship. Last year, the Buccaneers stumbled to an 0-5 start, but then rebounded with a five-game win streak before losing in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“I’m looking forward to (the season),” said Mainland second-year coach Jerrime “Squatty” Bell. “We should be back to our dominating ways, making a playoff run.”
Among the Bucs to watch are linebacker Dennis King, defensive back Jhavin Westbrook, quarterback Sebastian Johnson, and two-way linemen Amare Campbell, and Stephone Ross.
