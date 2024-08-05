Central Florida high school football defensive backs to watch in 2024
Covering wide receivers and stopping the pass are just a few of the responsibilities of defensive backs in football. Truth be told, they often are the last wall of defense in stopping an offense from scoring.
Locking down receivers and dismantling air raids have become a tradition in Central Florida, which annually features some of the best cornerbacks and safeties in the nation and others with plenty of potential. And this year is no exception.
We looked at schools in multiple counties in Central Florida and came up with 35 defensive backs to watch in 2024.
Without further ado, here they are:
Ivan Taylor, West Orange, Class of 2025: Michigan commit is one of the top cornerbacks in the nation, ranked in the top 5 of the ESPN Top Cornerbacks for the Class of 2025. Last year, he made 45 tackles – 22 solo, 23 assists, six for loss – and one interception for the Warriors, who are known for producing Division I talent under coach Geno Thompson.
Demetres Samuel, Heritage (Palm Bay), Class of 2026: Brevard County star is one of the nation’s best lockdown corners, having committed to Florida. The rising junior made 19 tackles – 11 solo, eight assists – and an impressive five interceptions for the Panthers in 2023. He is ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Top 100 Cornerbacks of the Class of 2026.
Ayden Pouncey, Winter Park, Class of 2026: Fierce competitor is one of the nation’s top safeties (6-foot-3, 170 pounds), ranked in the top 10 of the ESPN Top 100 Safeties of the Class of 2026. He made 21 tackles – 14 solo, seven assists – four interceptions and one fumble recovery last fall in leading the Wildcats to a 9-1 record. He has an astounding 36 offers, including LSU, but he reportedly is leaning toward Syracuse.
Clifton “C.J.” Hester, Cocoa, Class of 2026: Another Division I talent coming out of this state power, he made 55 tackles – 32 solo, 23 assists – and two interceptions to lead the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 2S state championship. He is ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Top 100 Safeties of the Class of 2026. He has multiple offers, including UCF, Pitt, Indiana, Iowa State and Marshall.
Xavier Lherisse, Eau Gallie, Class of 2026: Superb Brevard County athlete made 68 tackles – 42 solo, 26 assists – a whopping nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries in leading the Commodores to the state playoffs. He is ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Top 100 Safeties of the Class of 2026. He has multiple offers, including Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ole Miss.
Devin “Djack” Jackson, The First Academy (Orlando), Class of 2026: Florida commit has taken his considerable skills to TFA after making 58 tackles – 27 solo, 31 assists – and one fumble recovery for West Orange in 2023. He is ranked in the top 15 of the ESPN Top 100 Safeties of the Class of 2026.
Wyatt Votava, Melbourne, Class of 2025: Athletic Brevard County standout made 29 tackles – 18 solo, 11 assists – and one interception for the Bulldogs in 2023. He also excels in baseball.
Cooper Harmon, East River, Class of 2025: Rising senior and Orange County star safety (6-0, 170) made 60 tackles – 43 solo, 17 assists – and a whopping six interceptions for the Falcons last year. He has an offer from Webber International University.
Ja’Mario Bradford, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2026: Standout rising junior recorded 25 tackles – 12 solo, 13 assists – and four interceptions last year in leading the Kowboys to the state playoffs. He is expected to be a defensive leader in 2024.
Kamron “Wam” Chamble, Spruce Creek, Class of 2026: Volusia County star and Kennesaw State commit made 69 tackles – 46 solo, 23 assists, 4.5 for loss – and four interceptions for the Hawks in 2023.
Jacob Hernandez, St. Cloud, Class of 2025: Versatile defensive back can play cornerback or safety for the Bulldogs. He made 13 tackles – five solo, eight assists – six interceptions and three fumble recoveries last season.
Camari Jackson, Titusville, Class of 2026: Superb Brevard County two-way player made 43 tackles – 12 solo, 31 assists – and four interceptions last fall in leading the Terriers to the state playoffs.
Jamarcus Giscombe, Rockledge, Class of 2027: One of the most talented rising sophomores in Florida, he made 55 tackles and five interceptions last year in leading the Raiders to the state playoffs. The two-way star also had four rushing touchdowns, four receiving TDs, two punt returns for TDs, and one kick return for a TD.
Trenton Gummer, Bishop Moore, Class of 2026: Extremely talented defensive back sticks to wide receivers like glue, recording 35 tackles – 19 solo, 16 assists – and four interceptions in propelling the Hornets to the state playoffs in 2023. He is expected to be among the most recruited players in the state.
Maliki “Kai” Wright, Dr. Phillips High, Class of 2025: Superb Orange County athlete (6-0, 180) made an impressive 74 tackles – 36 solo, 38 assists, four for loss – two interceptions and one fumble recovery for the Panthers last year.
Devontae Grant, Evans, Class of 2025: Tough rising senior (6-0, 175) continues the tradition of strong defensive backs at the Orange County school, having recorded 47 tackles – 37 solo, 10 assists, three for loss –and two interceptions last season for the Trojans.
Jatorian “Duke” Mack, Edgewater, Class of 2025: Explosive safety and Appalachian State commit made 68 tackles – 17 solo, 51 assists, three for loss – one interception and three fumble recoveries in leading the Eagles to their second consecutive undefeated regular season and the state playoffs in 2023.
Juan Berchal, Seminole, Class of 2025: Outstanding athlete and Appalachian State commit roams the secondary with fluidity and aggressiveness, having made 37 tackles – 24 solo, 13 assists, four for loss – and one interception for the state power Seminoles last season, His efforts helped the school make the state playoffs again.
Thomas Young, Orlando Christian Prep, Class of 2025: Superb player and Air Force commit has taken his skills to private school power OCP after making 36 tackles – 27 solo, nine assists – and one interception for Lake Nona in 2023.
Courtney Patterson, Jones, Class of 2025: The state power Tigers picked up a valuable transfer in this former Ocala Trinity Catholic star (6-0, 175), who made 65 tackles – 57 solo, eight assists – three interceptions and two sacks last fall. He has committed to Arkansas State.
Jakyri “Kyri” Watson, Kissimmee Osceola, Class of 2026: One of the Kowboys’ most promising rising juniors (5-8, 150) made 10 tackles – eight solo, two assists – in leading them to the state playoffs in 2023. He is expected to have a breakout year this season.
TJ Griffin, St. Cloud, Class of 2025: Osceola County standout (5-10, 170) just received his first Division I offer from Murray State. He made 14 tackles – seven solo, seven assists – last year in leading the Bulldogs to the state playoffs.
Stacy Taylor, St. Cloud, Class of 2027: Named Osceola County Freshman of the Year in 2023 after making 21 tackles – 15 solo, six assists – and two interceptions last fall. He already has an offer from Murray State.
Curtis Dewberry, Lake Minneola, Class of 2026: Steady Lake County star recorded 23 tackles – 12 solo, 11 assists – and two interceptions in leading the Hawks to the state playoffs in 2023.
Kims Pierre, Ocoee, Class of 2025: Stellar Orange County player (6-1, 180) made 23 tackles – 18 solo, five assists – and three interceptions for the Knights last season. He has committed to South Dakota.
Devonte Anderson, West Orange, Class of 2026: Key part of the Warriors’ secondary (6-1, 185), he made 14 tackles – 10 tackles, four assists – in 2023. The 3-star athlete has multiple offers, including Florida, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas and Minnesota.
Jack Lorenz, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Superb safety is a leader on the Rams’ defense, having made 27 total tackles – 13 solo, 14 assists – and one interception. He has committed to Georgetown for lacrosse. He helped lead the football team to a 10-2 record and the state playoffs in 2023.
TJ Clayton, Lake Mary, Class of 2025: Lockdown corner (5-10, 178) is expected to be a stalwart on defense for the Rams after battling a wrist injury last year. Despite the injury, he still made 41 tackles – 23 solo, 18 assists – two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Brady Manning, Oviedo, Class of 2025 check: Free safety and three-year starter is expected to be among the Lions’ defensive leaders in 2024 after making 57 tackles – 30 solo, 27 assists, four for loss – one interception and two fumble recoveries last season. Team captain has generated interest from Ivy League schools.
Drayden Wood, Mainland, Class of 2025: Exceptional safety made 26 tackles – 20 solo, six assists, two for loss – and one interception in leading the Bucs to the Class 3S state title last year.
Kwasie Kwaku, Mainland, Class of 2025: Superb two-way player has taken his considerable skills to the defending Class 3S state champ Buccaneers after recording 29 tackles – 19 solo, 10 assists, two for loss – and one interception for Atlantic last season. Atlantic made the state playoffs. He has multiple offers, including University of Tennessee-Martin and Jackson State.
Kiarin Sullivan, Mainland, Class of 2026: Super cornerback (5-10, 160) transferred to the Bucs after starting the last two seasons at Atlantic, where he made 42 tackles – 21 solo, 21 assists – in 2023. He also starred on offense, combining for more than 400 total yards.
Robert Jones III, Vero Beach, Class of 2025: Tall Illinois commit (6-2, 170) recorded 19 tackles – 14 solo, five assists – and two interceptions in leading the Indians to a 9-3 record and the state playoffs in 2023.
Dantay Diorio, Sebastian River, Class of 2025: Versatile and physical (6-2, 215) defensive back has taken his skills to Indian River County after excelling for Coral Shores last season. He also is a standout running back and has multiple offers, including the Naval Academy.
EJ Johnson, Sebastian River, Class of 2026: Talented rising junior made 27 tackles – 18 solo, nine assists – and one interception last year in leading the Sharks to a 6-4 record.