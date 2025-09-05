Chaminade-Madonna vs. American Heritage: Live Score Updates from Florida High School Football Top-25 Battle
Two of the Sunshine State's best will square off on Friday night as American Heritage hosts Chaminade-Madonna in a battle of Florida high school football powers.
American Heritage enters the week 1-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings after a comeback win over St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) and then a bye week.
Chaminade-Madonna clocks in at No. 16 and is currently 1-1, as the Lions got blown out by St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) but then beat McArthur.
The Lions have won the last three times the two teams have met, but the Patriots are looking to remain undefeated early in the season. For Chaminade, they look to re-stablish themselves after starting the season ranked nationally in the top 10 in the country.
Players to Watch
Chaminade-Madonna Lions
- Derrek Cooper - RB: A 6'1, 4-star senior who is committed to Texas
- Tromon Isaac Jr. - WR: A 4-star sophomore with game-changing speed
- Denairius Gray - WR: A 3-star senior and Kentucky commit
American Heritage Patriots
- Dia Bell - QB: An All-American senior who is widely considered the top quarterback in the country. He committed to Texas after receiving offers from UCF, Texas A&M, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
- Jonathan Bueno Jr. - RB: A 3-star junior who is 5'10, 200 pounds
- Jamar Denson - WR: A 3-star senior and Troy commit
Pick'em Challenge
Let us know who you think will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.
Live Updates
(Follow here for live updates once the game gets underway. Refresh this page repeatedly to get the latest updates)
1
2
3
4
5
Chaminade-Madonna
American Heritage
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-