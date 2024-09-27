Pitbull Stadium to host Chaminade-Madonna/St. Thomas Aquinas tilt on Oct. 11th
It looks like Florida International University's Pitbull Stadium is going to get pretty busy when it comes to hosting major high school football events this fall and winter.
The Dream Football Classic's website says they'll be hosting the 'The Battle In Miami' between Chaminade-Madonna and St. Thomas Aquinas, two Broward County powerhouses at FIU's Pitbull Stadium on Friday, October 11th at 7 p.m. The Raiders are currently ranked No. 2 and the Lions No. 8 in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Top 25 Florida rankings.
Earlier this week in a Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Monday board meeting, FHSAA Executive Director Craig Damon mentioned that the association is close to completing a deal to play the 2024 7A-1A football state championships at Florida International University's newly renamed Pitbull Stadium.
The FHSAA has projected for the state championship football dates to be between December 12-14 down in South Florida.
Back in early August, the stadium's naming rights were purchased by music artist Armando-Christian Pérez, famously known as Pitbull, in a $6-million agreement, which would include promotional activities along the way. Consider this another major sporting event checked off for Mr. 305 and the Panthers.
“Armando’s financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand,” said FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr in anews release back in August. “I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership, as this will take us to another level. We can now officially say: ‘Paws Up, Dale!’”
The 20,000-seat stadium is where Florida International has played its games since 1995 and provides ample seating for the state championships. It was a dream come true for Pitbull in having a stadium bare his name in the city he grew up in as a kid.
“Renaming the stadium isn’t just about a name change Pitbull said back in August when FIU made the announcement. “It’s about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We’re making history together, and we’re just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?”
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl