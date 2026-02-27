Chase Fuller, the No. 1 Baseball Prospect in the 2027 Class, Signs Historic NIL Deal
As first reported by the Tallahassee Democrat, Lincoln Trojans baseball star, Chase Fuller, inks a historic NIL deal with Icebox Tallahassee Cryotherapy. He is also believed to be the first high school athlete in the Tallahassee metropolitan area to sign an NIL deal with a local business.
The Tallahassee Democrat also reported in their article that Fuller will be a brand ambassador for the cryotherapy company, and he will use his personal social media accounts to promote the company.
Fuller told the Tallahassee Democrat, "I’m really blessed to be in the position that I am. I give the glory to God for blessing me with this opportunity, and I’m really glad to work with Icebox in this partnership."
What is Icebox Tallahassee Cryotherapy and What Do They Do?
Icebox Tallahassee Cryotherapy is owned by Edward Gaines, who was a local high school basketball star at Rickards who went on to play at Davidson College.
According to their website, Icebox Tallahassee allows athletes and anyone who is active to utilize cold therapy to help to help their bodies recover from physical exercise. The company also specializes in pain management, wellness and skin health.
Gaines told the Tallahassee Democrat, "We are excited about collaborating with Chase and look forward to providing our athletic recovery programs to assist him in his baseball journey as he competes in high school and at the next levels."
What is Cryotherapy?
Cryotherapy exposes the human body to extreme cold that can help with pain, muscle recovery and inflammation. Icebox Tallahassee's twist on cryotherapy exposes the body for three minutes to temperatures that range from -200 degrees Fahrenheit to -265 degrees Fahrenheit
Chase Fuller's recruiting profile and high school stats
Perfect Game currently has Fuller listed as their number one prospect in the 2027 class. Fuller has also chosen to stay home as he is currently committed to Florida State, who is a national power in college baseball. As this season continues on, and we get into next season, Fuller very well could shoot up the MLB Draft boards as a potential first round pick.
Currently, Fuller is batting .276 with two doubles and four runs scored through five games. He is also fielding at a .909 rate with one error on the season.
In 2025, he batted .258 with four home runs, 23 hits and 21 runs scored. From the mound, he went 3-0 with an ERA of 1.59 and 37 strikeouts.
Fuller is the latest high school athlete in Florida to benefit from NIL after the Florida High School Athletic Association voted in favor of allowing amateur athletes to profit off of their name in 2024.