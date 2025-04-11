Columbus (Florida) bids farewell to head boys basketball coach Andrew Moran
Winning the 2025 Chipotle Nationals was the last dance for Andrew Moran and his time with the Columbus Explorers.
According to a post by Columbus' Instagram account on Friday morning, the school congratulated Moran on his new role as an assistant coach at the University of Miami (FL). Moran had been linked to taking a coaching position with the Hurricanes, but nothing had been confirmed until after the completion of the Chipotle Nationals.
Here is the post by Columbus High School:
Congratulations to Coach Andrew Moran on his new role as an Assistant Coach with the University of Miami @caneshoops! Over the last 6 years, Coach Moran led the Explorers with heart, humility, and unmatched excellence—guiding our basketball program to a 145-34 record, four straight FHSAA Class 7A State Championships, and the undisputed 2025 National Championship. More than a coach, he’s been a mentor, role model, and pillar of the Columbus Brotherhood. While we’ll miss seeing him on the sideline in red and navy blue, we know he’ll continue to do great things in orange and green. #CPride#Adelante
Moran, who was just recently named the Naismith National High School boys basketball coach of the year, has guided the Explorers' boys basketball program since 2019 and all the Columbus lead man has done is produce championships.
During his time as the Explorers' head coach, Moran compiled an overall record of 145-34 in Miami. With having the talents of Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Explorers won four straight state crowns from 2022-2025.
The Explorers defeated Dynamic Prep, 67-49, to win the Chipotle Nationals championship and end the season with a 30-3 record.
Columbus (Florida) head boys basketball coach Andrew Moran being targeted for college gig
Andrew Moran named Naismith high school basketball coach of the year
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi