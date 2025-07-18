Countdown to Florida High School Football: Can West Boca Raton repeat in Class 6A?
The high school football season in Florida gets underway in just a few weeks. High School on SI Florida will be previewing some of the top teams leading up to the opening week of the regular season.
Coach Dylan Potts Aims to Lead the Bulls to Back-to-Back State Crowns
Here is everything you need to know about the 2025 West Boca Raton Bulls football program, which is led by fourth year head coach Dylan Potts. Potts led the Bulls to the 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 6A Championship which was capped by a win over Kissimmee Osceola to win the school's first state title in 2024.
Potts has posted a record of 30-7 (.810) winning percentage in his first three seasons with the West Boca Raton football program.
2024 Season Recap
Record: 15-0
District 6A-12 Champions
Class 6A, Region 3 Champions (Defeated Wiregrass Ranch, 17-0 in regional final)
Class 6A Champions (Defeated Kissimmee Osceola, 26-7 in state championship game)
Key Returners
Senior running back Javian Mallory: 67 carries, 676 yards, 10 touchdowns (Rushing); 6 catches for 39 yards (Receiving). Mallory is committed to the University of Miami
Junior quarterback Trey Moran: 70.7% completion (87-for-123), 1,214 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Senior defensive back Jaydin Broadnax: 38 total tackles and an interception in 2024. Broadnax is committed to the University of Louisville
Junior linebacker Max Reid: 117 total tackles (15 tackles for loss) and 4.0 sacks to lead the team last season.
Key Newcomers
Junior defensive back Larry Morgan: Transferred from Plantation, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons. Morgan currently holds offers from FIU, Pittsburgh, Purdue, South Florida, UCF, and several others.
Junior safety Damari Jerry: Transferred from Somerset Academy Canyons, where he racked up 63 total tackles (47 solo), two forced fumbles, and an interception as a sophomore last season. He already holds offers from Auburn, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, South Florida, Syracuse, and several others.
West Boca Raton Bulls 2025 Schedule (With Predictions)
Thursday, August 14 vs Chaminade-Madonna (Preseason)
Friday, August 29 vs Palm Beach Central- Win
Friday, September 5 vs Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)- Adidas Football Classic- Loss
Friday, September 12 at Seminole Ridge- Win
Friday, September 19 at Treasure Coast- Win
Thursday, September 25 vs Dwyer- Win
Friday, October 3 vs Western (Davie)- Win
Friday, October 10 at Royal Palm Beach- Win
Friday, October 17 at Cardinal Newman- Win
Friday, October 24 vs Palm Beach Gardens (Win)
Friday, October 31 at Atlantic (Delray Beach) (Win)
Season Prediction: 9-1
The West Boca Raton Bulls are expected to be a heavy favorite once again in District 6A-12, where it could come down to the Bulls and Royal Palm Beach at the top. The Bulls biggest challenge comes on Friday, September 5 when they welcome three-time defending state champion Bergen Catholic, out of New Jersey as part of the Adidas Football Classic. Another gauntlet on the schedule comes in Mid-October when they travel to Cardinal Newman, who reached the Class 1A semifinals in 2024 before having their season come to an end against Clearwater Central Catholic.
