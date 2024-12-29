Dade County's All-Time Leading Passer Commits To Tusgekee University
Dade County's all-time leading passer when it comes to high school football made his decision on where he will be playing collegiately on Saturday afternnon.
Miami Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor announced that he is committing to Tuskegee University. According to 247Sports, Yapoor also had collegiate offers from Akron, Alabama State, Albany State, Colorado, Ed Waters, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Florida Memorial, Houston, Jackson State, Massachusetts, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, Western Carolina and Western Michigan.
Yapoor finished the 2024 season completing 188-of-300 passes for 3,105 yards and 20 touchdowns. On the ground, the quarterback has rushed for 1,012 yards and nine scores.
For the illustrious high school career Yapoor had out of Dade County, the signal caller ended it throwing for 14,129 yards and 111 touchdowns. Yapoor last season led the Vikings to the Class 2M state championship game.
Vote: Who should be the South Florida Quarterback of the Year?
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi