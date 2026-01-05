J.J. McCarthy Addresses His Future As Vikings' Starter After Mixed First Season
The Vikings won’t be heading to the playoffs, but their season does end on a high note as they head into the offseason on a five-game winning streak. The Vikings will finish the season 9-8 after defeating the Packers 16-3 on Sunday.
As the Vikings look to return to postseason contention next season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team will be the quarterback position. Will they stick with J.J. McCarthy as the starter? Will they bring in competition for McCarthy as reports have suggested?
Head coach Kevin O’Connell was asked if he is comfortable heading into next year with McCarthy as the starter. He cleverly eluded the question while telling reporters, “I think every year you’re coming back to build the team throughout the offseason and throughout the draft, leading into training camp. I think he’s improved throughout the season. I think he’s grown like a lot of young quarterbacks do. Today was his 10th start.”
“I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason, absolutely look forward in the continued development and improvement,” O’Connell added. “I’m excited about where he’s ending the season.”
McCarthy, who exited Sunday’s game early with a hand injury, indicated he knows he must continue to earn the starting position going forward.
When asked if he feels he’s earned the right to be the starter going into next season, McCarthy replied, “After today, maybe. But tomorrow, there’s nothing promised. The next day, there’s nothing promised. That’s something I take very seriously. It’s not something that you buy and get for the rest of your life. ... I’m just trying to make daily deposits to make sure I’m in this house for a long time.”
McCarthy did take notable strides forward over his first season as a starter. After throwing six touchdowns to 10 interceptions over his first six starts, he threw five touchdowns to two picks over his final four games on the year. Ultimately though, it was inconsistency and injuries that held the Vikings back after going 14-3 and making the postseason a year ago. McCarthy does, however, believe he has done enough to earn the team’s trust.
"In my opinion I feel like I have, but at the end of the day they have their own opinion, they have their own perspective. They see things different, they hear things from different places,” McCarthy said. “I just feel confident going into this offseason and content with where I'm at because I feel like they know who I am as an individual, the potential and capability that this offense could have with me at the helm. But at the end of the day, it's all about the guys. From here on out, if I'm here, if I'm not, I love every single one of those guys and had a frickin' blast playing for them."