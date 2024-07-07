DJ Pickett set to commit July 17th; LSU, Miami (FL), Oregon in final 3
Pasco County has seen former high school football stars move on to the collegiate level and play for major programs.
From former Pasco High School running back Troy Hambrick (South Carolina) to Land O' Lakes 2004 graduate Drew Weatherford (Florida State) to former Wiregrass Ranch receiver Bryson Rodgers (Ohio State), there's been plenty of big names in the last three decades to come from the suburban Florida county.
Add Zephyrhills' 5-star 2025 athlete DJ Pickett as the next in line to make a decision. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Pickett has narrowed his selections down to three schools in LSU, Miami (FL) and Oregon.
The Zephyrhills' homegrown product is rated the nation's No. 8 athlete, per 247Sports.
Pickett was a threat on offense and defense last season for the Bulldogs. The fleet-footed 2-way dynamo had over 1,000 yards receiving and not many teams wanted to throw his way when he was at safety and rightfully so.
The junior has helped the Bulldogs reached the Class 3S playoffs the last two seasons, going over the 1,000-yard mark in both campaigns.
Pickett is arguably Pasco County's most heavily recruited player of all time, with other notables being Bulldogs’ alum being uncle and former NFL’er Ryan Pickett and Bryan Thomas, who ended up playing at the University of Florida.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Pickett as a prospect:
"A tall, lanky two-way playmaker with foot speed and ball production. Size and weight haven’t been verified in a while, but length is noticeable on tape. Projects best as a field corner that can take away throwing windows or a deep safety that can roam over the top. Came down with four interceptions as a sophomore and had a pick-six early on in his junior season. Will lay the lumber if the opportunity presents itself. Quickly closes gaps with his elite burst and tends to take sharper angles in run support. Has the reach to match large tight ends and perimeter targets. Will fight through hands, but must improve prowess as an open-field tackler and will eventually need to add some mass. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Five level given range and ability to generate takeaways while masking mistakes. Owns a promising profile at this stage given production on both sides of the ball and multi-sport background (district champion as a 10th grader in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and long jump). Viewed by most schools as a back-seven defender on Saturdays, but could always get a look at wide receiver."
