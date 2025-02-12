Doral Academy rallies Past American Heritage in season-opening Florida high school baseball classic
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – A season-opening match-up of national high school baseball powerhouses lived up to the hype in South Florida.
On Tuesday, American Heritage Plantation hosted Doral Academy in the opener for both clubs.
In the High School on SI Top 25 Florida Preseason Baseball Rankings, Heritage entered ranked fifth in the Florida Top 25 poll, with Doral Academy rated sixth.
The showdown provided plenty of excitement, with Doral Academy scoring four runs in the seventh inning to rally to a 7-5 victory against the Patriots, in FHSAA action.
The pitching matchup featured two of the top starters in the 2025 Class – Heritage’s Talan Holiday (North Carolina signee) and Doral’s Marcelo Rodriguez (Arizona State).
Doral tied it, 3-3, in the top of the sixth inning on Gavin Ruvalcaba’s two-run home run. But in the bottom of the sixth inning, Heritage’s Hayden Harrison lined an RBI single in a two-run frame, and the Patriots carried a 5-3 lead into the top of the seventh inning.
The Firebirds weren’t done, as George Pardo Jr. doubled to opening in the inning. A run-scoring single by Fabio Marquez made it, 5-4. From there, Doral was able to push across three more runs, and to claim a two-run lead.
In Heritage’s final at-bat, Sabastian Garavito led off with a single, but right-hander Christopher Vasallo was able to log the save.
Heritage opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. Jordan Rich led off with a single, and scored on a wild pitch. Garavito, who had two hits on the day, added a sacrifice fly.
Holiday pitched three innings, giving up one unearned run, while striking out six.
Rodriguez for Doral worked 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned), while adding four strikeouts.
Firebirds’ third baseman, Gabriel Milano (Miami commit), had two hits, and Bryan Mesa (one of the top freshmen in the country) had a single.
In the first inning, Doral outfielder Jadyn Nunez (North Carolina commit) was involved in a collision trying to run down Zack Wilson’s line drive. Nunez was shaken up and replaced.
Ruvalcaba finished with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
In other action:
No. 1 Marjory Stoneman Douglas 10, Killian 0
Left-hander Gio Rojas struck out five, and allowed just two hits in four scoreless innings. Catcher Drew Freeman had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles. Outfielder Bennett Gary added two hits, and Lorenzo Laurel had a hit and a pair of runs batted in.
No. 2 Jesuit Tampa 3, Lakeland Christian 1
The Tigers opened on the road with a win in a strong pitcher’s matchup. Brady Hoar struck out four in three scoreless innings for Jesuit. Carson Martin of Lakeland Christian fanned nine in three scoreless innings.
Jesuit’s Brody Smith had two hits, and drove in a run.
No. 15 Jupiter 13, No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons 5
Griffin Miller and Andrew Abad each drove in three runs for the Warriors. There were several scouts on hand to also see Gibbons’ right-hander Mike Ragusa, who had his fastball clocked at 94 mph.
Worth noting:
- Chaminade-Madonna lefty Spencer Krasner on Monday against St. John Neumann struck out 12 in five hitless innings. The junior, who is committed to North Carolina State, walked just one.
- Western right-hander Zach Beyra (Central Florida commit) threw four shutout innings, striking out four while allowing one hit in a win against Pembroke Pines Charter. Western right-hander Jimmy Huard (Vanderbilt) struck out five and allowed one unearned run in three innings on Tuesday in a 2-1 win against Dade Christian.
- Flanagan designated hitter/first baseman Carter Roberts homered and drove in two runs in the Falcons’ 9-0 win against Hialeah Gardens.
- Nova right-hander Billy Linder struck out nine in three hitless innings in a game that was called after three innings, with the Titans winning 24-0 against Plantation.