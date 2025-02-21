Eddie Moralobo resigns as Osceola (Florida) head boys basketball coach
The high school basketball coaching landscape has begun, as Osceola High School in Seminole, Florida will be searching for their next boys basketball coach.
Eddie Moralobo has announced he has resigned as the head Boys Basketball coach at Osceola High School on Friday afternoon.
In his six seasons, Moralobo posted a record of 69-93 and reached the regional playoffs just once in his tenure.
"What a ride it's been... Building this program from the ground up has been nothing short of amazing from taking over a program with 40+ losing seasons in a row to four consecutive winning seasons, multiple district championship game appearances, our first ever district title, and countless school records being broken. Thank you to all the players, coaches, and families over the years that have made the program what it is today. For the first time in 20+ years it is time for me to step away." Moralobo posted on Instagram.
Moralobo took over the Warriors program in the 2019-2020 season, following the firing of Jack Robinson III who coached the team in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.
Moralobo played his high school basketball career at Indian Rocks Christian where he averaged 9.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game for the Eagles from 2010 to 2013. He went onto play collegiate basketball at Florida College from 2013 to 2017.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App