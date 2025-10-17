Edgewater at Dr. Phillips: Live score updates of top Central Florida showdown — October 17, 2025
Central Florida's No. 1-ranked Eagles (8-0) play the red-hot Panthers (6-1) on Friday in Orlando.
Get game updates from the Orange County (Fla.) high school football matchup between the Panthers and the Eagles.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
Players to watch
Edgewater
Damian Moore, Sr, RB/OLB
Cole Emanuel, Jr., WR
Nick Collins, Jr., DB
Aiden Anderson, Sr., DE/OLB
Carter Emanuel, Sr., QB
Remy Jarman, Jr., QB
Gentry Wood, Sr., MLB
Dr. Phillips
Zhytrez Ervin, Sr., WR
Zion Matthews, Sr., RB
Rayshaud Ray Taylor, Jr., FS/SS
Camren West, Sr., QB
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Live Updates
1
2
3
4
Edgewater
Dr. Phillips
(Refresh this page repeated for live updates once the game kicks-off)
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
Published