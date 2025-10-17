High School

Edgewater at Dr. Phillips: Live score updates of top Central Florida showdown — October 17, 2025

Central Florida's No. 1-ranked Eagles (8-0) play the red-hot Panthers (6-1) on Friday in Orlando.

Jeff Gardenour

Senior running back Damian Moore (7) and the unbeaten Edgewater Eagles (8-0) travel to play Dr. Phillips (6-1) in a top Central Florida showdown on Oct. 17. Edgewater is No. 1 in the High School on SI Top 10 Central Florida Football Rankings.
Senior running back Damian Moore (7) and the unbeaten Edgewater Eagles (8-0) travel to play Dr. Phillips (6-1) in a top Central Florida showdown on Oct. 17. Edgewater is No. 1 in the High School on SI Top 10 Central Florida Football Rankings. / Edgewater football

Get game updates from the Orange County (Fla.) high school football matchup between the Panthers and the Eagles.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Players to watch

Edgewater

Damian Moore, Sr, RB/OLB

Cole Emanuel, Jr., WR

Nick Collins, Jr., DB

Aiden Anderson, Sr., DE/OLB

Carter Emanuel, Sr., QB

Remy Jarman, Jr., QB

Gentry Wood, Sr., MLB

Dr. Phillips

Zhytrez Ervin, Sr., WR

Zion Matthews, Sr., RB

Rayshaud Ray Taylor, Jr., FS/SS

Camren West, Sr., QB

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live Updates

1

2

3

4

Edgewater

Dr. Phillips

(Refresh this page repeated for live updates once the game kicks-off)

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more.

