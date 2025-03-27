Elisha Murray resigns as Canterbury (Fort Myers) head boys basketball coach
The high school basketball coaching carousel around the state of Florida continues as another coach is stepping down to explore other opportunities.
On Thursday, Canterbury (Fort Myers) head boys basketball coach Elisha Murray has announced he has stepped down from his current position, he posted on his social media.
Murray has been involved with both the Canterbury boys and girls' basketball staff for the last 12 seasons, including the last two serving as the boys basketball coach.
Murray said in a statement: As I step away from my role at Canterbury after 12 incredible years, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the opportunity to be able to coach and be a part of this amazing community. Coaching at Canterbury has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, shaping me as a coach and as a leader.
To my colleagues, thank you for your support, mentorship, and friendship. To the players, you have been the heart of this journey--- your dedication, hard work, and passion have inspired me each and every day. And to the parents, thank you for your trust and for allowing me to be a part of your journey on and off the court.
Though I am excited to take on a new full-time role within the Florida Army National Guard, Canterbury will always hold a special place in my heart. The lessons, memories, and relationships I've built here will last forever.
With gratitude, Elisha Murray
In Murray's two seasons leading the Canterbury boys basketball program, the Cougars finished with a 15-34 record and failing to make the playoffs in both seasons.
While Murray was leading the Canterbury girls' basketball program, they had a record of 97-92 reaching the regional playoffs twice, final four once, and state runner-up finish in 2019.
Murray took over the Canterbury boys basketball program prior to the 2023-2024 season following the departure of Mike Hibbs, finishing 6-17. During the 2024-2025 season, Murray improved by three wins finishing with a 9-17 record.
He becomes the second Southwest Florida area coach to re-sign this week as Evangelical Christian's Scott Guttery resigned back on Monday.
More From High School On SI
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App