Florida's most underrated 2024 high school football teams from every region in the state

We take a deep look into every region to uncover which teams may surprise the favorites during the 2024 season; check out the full schedules for each team on our list

Andy Villamarzo

Members of the offensive line go through a drill during the Escambia football team's spring practice on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.
Members of the offensive line go through a drill during the Escambia football team's spring practice on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

We are under a month away from Florida high school football practicies getting underway throughout the state and there's plenty of action going on beforehand.

From head coaches still being named, players transferring and schedules being fully finalized, high school football in the Sunshine State still dominates on the prep circuit.

Many of the top tier programs remain among the upper echelon, but who are some of the teams that are flying under the radar heading into 2024? We go region-by-region and name who we think is the most underrated team heading into this upcoming summer/fall campaign.

Florida Panhandle: Escambia

Mike Bennett is not so much a under the radar kind of head coach because folks know the dude can lead a team to the state championship. His team is flying under the radar this year, however, because of the noise surrounding neighboring programs. Throw in some of the transfers the Gators have received plus retaining his son, Brett, as offensive coordinator and Escambia is in great shape.

Escambia Raiders
Members of the offensive line go through a drill during the Escambia football team's spring practice on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

2024 Escambia Gators Football Schedule

Big Bend: Rickards

Going 3-7 last fall was a disappointing season for head coach Quintin Lewis and crew. There's plenty of reasons to believe that won't happen again this fall. Having Florida commitment Jalen Wiggins anchoring the defensive line along with other talents like 2027 WR/DB Tyler Walker, who has an offer from Colorado. Rickards will be a team easily flying under the radar despite having some Power Five talent.

Rickards Raiders football
The Rickards Raiders have some serious Power 5 talent ready to help them bounce back from a 3-7 season last fall. / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA

2024 Rickards Raiders Football Schedule

Northeast Florida: Yulee

Last season was the start of something special under the guidance of head coach Kyle Dougherty. In a region that normally hears more about the likes of Bartram Trail, Bolles, Bradford, Mandarin, Raines and St. Augustine, it's tough to get any attention. The Hornets have the talent to boot, with 2028 athlete TJ Williamson (offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCF) leading the youth movement.

Yulee football
Yulee's Lee Homitz (8) looks to pass during the third quarter of a spring football matchup on May 22, 2024 at First Coast High School in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA

2024 Yulee Hornets Football Schedule

Mid-Central Florida: The Villages

Seeing this Buffalo team back in the spring and in 7-on-7 play, The Villages have continued to impress more and more. Memphis commitment Jonathan Harding at tight end leads a talented group offensively and with an impressive performance as a team overall at the FHS Association 7v7 Tournament, the Buffaloes are a team that will surprise many when games kick off the third week of August.

2024 The Villages Buffalo Football Schedule

North Suncoast: Sunlake

Coming off a 1-9 campaign under Jay Fulmer in 2023, the Seahawks are looking for any little moral victories during this off-season. It's safe to say that with some of the incoming players heading to Sunlake, they'll be better than a season ago. James Madison commitment Grayson Gilmore at defensive end will head up an improved defensive front.

2024 Sunlake Seahawks Football Schedule

Tampa Bay: Tarpon Springs

Having a quarterback like Joaquin Kavouklis certainly helps in improving your football team. That's what Tarpon Springs was able to re-inherit over the off-season when Clearwater Academy International shut down its football program. In the 100th year of the program, things are looking up for a Spongers' team coming off a 9-1 season in 2023.

2024 Tarpon Springs Spongers Football Schedule

Central Florida: West Orange

The biggest surprise of the FHS Association's 7v7 Tournament at The Villages a couple weeks ago was the West Orange Warriors. Coming off a 3-7 season, Geno Thompson has a young group that has plenty of talent across the board. Players to watch for are 2025 defensive back Donova Lanier (Ball State commit), 2026 defensive back Devin Jackson and 2028 quarterback AJ Chung.

2024 West Orange Vikings Football Schedule

Heartland: Winter Haven

When it comes to Polk County, all the talk annually these days surround Lake Wales and Lakeland. Now because those programs have won state championships in the last two seasons, it's warranted, a team that flies easily under the radar is Winter Haven. Armed with a capable signal caller in senior John Kostuch, the Blue Devils could be on their way to another strong campaign in Year 2 of Carl White.

Winter Haven football
Things may be pointing in the right direction for the Winter Haven football program in 2023 as the Blue Devils enter the second season under head coach Carl White. / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY

2024 Winter Haven Blue Devils Football Schedule

South Suncoast: Port Charlotte

We know the Pirates aren't exactly a program no one thinks is dropping off anytime soon, but they did lose a few pieces from last year's region semifinal group. With new pieces at quarterback and on the offensive line, Port Charlotte compared to perennial state title contender Venice, Manatee and Sarasota Riverview, sometimes they got lost in the fray.

2024 Port Charlotte Pirates Football Schedule

Southwest Florida: Lely

The Trojans have just kept building and getting better under Ben Hammer and there's plenty of reasons to believe they'll make a leap this upcoming fall. Pieces like 2025 WR/DB Jayce Cora along with 2026 athlete Jayvian Tanelus and 2026 quarterback Carter Quinn, this Lely team could be making plenty of noise out of Collier County.

Lely football
Lely is loaded with talent heading into the 2023 season. / Brandon Belcher / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 Lely Trojans Football Schedule

Treasure Coast: Martin County

Martin County head coach Rod Harris averaged eight wins the previous three seasons before last fall. The Tigers dropped to 5-4, but dealt with plenty of graduations at key positions. Harris' bunch will open up the season with Sebring, Glades Central and Dwyer, giving Martin County a chance to see early on where they're at along the Treasure Coast. Having returning talent like 2025 offensive lineman Jake Jocks, 2026 running back Paul Hendrix and 2027 quarterback Kellen Cockrell points the needle moving up for the Tigers.

Martin County football
Martin County takes on Pahokee in a high school spring football game Thursday, May 16, 2024 at Martin County High School. / Bryan Cooney/Special to TCPalm / USA

2024 Martin County Tigers Football Schedule

South Florida: Flanagan

In arguably one of the toughest regions in the entire country for high school football, flying under the radar as a team is tough. With the amount of transferring that has taken place between Broward and Dade counties, one club that's seen a fair share head in is the Flanagan Falcons. Coming off a four win season, the Falcons have seen several players transfer in like 2027 athlete Jaden McGee, 2026 running back Carl Lake Jr., 2025 wide receiver Ezekiel Burrell and 2025 safety Nathan Williams. The new additions could lift the team above the .500 mark this fall.

2024 Flanagan Falcons Football Schedule

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Andy Villamarzo

