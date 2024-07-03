Florida's most underrated 2024 high school football teams from every region in the state
We are under a month away from Florida high school football practicies getting underway throughout the state and there's plenty of action going on beforehand.
From head coaches still being named, players transferring and schedules being fully finalized, high school football in the Sunshine State still dominates on the prep circuit.
Many of the top tier programs remain among the upper echelon, but who are some of the teams that are flying under the radar heading into 2024? We go region-by-region and name who we think is the most underrated team heading into this upcoming summer/fall campaign.
Florida Panhandle: Escambia
Mike Bennett is not so much a under the radar kind of head coach because folks know the dude can lead a team to the state championship. His team is flying under the radar this year, however, because of the noise surrounding neighboring programs. Throw in some of the transfers the Gators have received plus retaining his son, Brett, as offensive coordinator and Escambia is in great shape.
2024 Escambia Gators Football Schedule
Big Bend: Rickards
Going 3-7 last fall was a disappointing season for head coach Quintin Lewis and crew. There's plenty of reasons to believe that won't happen again this fall. Having Florida commitment Jalen Wiggins anchoring the defensive line along with other talents like 2027 WR/DB Tyler Walker, who has an offer from Colorado. Rickards will be a team easily flying under the radar despite having some Power Five talent.
2024 Rickards Raiders Football Schedule
Northeast Florida: Yulee
Last season was the start of something special under the guidance of head coach Kyle Dougherty. In a region that normally hears more about the likes of Bartram Trail, Bolles, Bradford, Mandarin, Raines and St. Augustine, it's tough to get any attention. The Hornets have the talent to boot, with 2028 athlete TJ Williamson (offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Syracuse, UCF) leading the youth movement.
2024 Yulee Hornets Football Schedule
Mid-Central Florida: The Villages
Seeing this Buffalo team back in the spring and in 7-on-7 play, The Villages have continued to impress more and more. Memphis commitment Jonathan Harding at tight end leads a talented group offensively and with an impressive performance as a team overall at the FHS Association 7v7 Tournament, the Buffaloes are a team that will surprise many when games kick off the third week of August.
2024 The Villages Buffalo Football Schedule
North Suncoast: Sunlake
Coming off a 1-9 campaign under Jay Fulmer in 2023, the Seahawks are looking for any little moral victories during this off-season. It's safe to say that with some of the incoming players heading to Sunlake, they'll be better than a season ago. James Madison commitment Grayson Gilmore at defensive end will head up an improved defensive front.
2024 Sunlake Seahawks Football Schedule
Tampa Bay: Tarpon Springs
Having a quarterback like Joaquin Kavouklis certainly helps in improving your football team. That's what Tarpon Springs was able to re-inherit over the off-season when Clearwater Academy International shut down its football program. In the 100th year of the program, things are looking up for a Spongers' team coming off a 9-1 season in 2023.
2024 Tarpon Springs Spongers Football Schedule
Central Florida: West Orange
The biggest surprise of the FHS Association's 7v7 Tournament at The Villages a couple weeks ago was the West Orange Warriors. Coming off a 3-7 season, Geno Thompson has a young group that has plenty of talent across the board. Players to watch for are 2025 defensive back Donova Lanier (Ball State commit), 2026 defensive back Devin Jackson and 2028 quarterback AJ Chung.
2024 West Orange Vikings Football Schedule
Heartland: Winter Haven
When it comes to Polk County, all the talk annually these days surround Lake Wales and Lakeland. Now because those programs have won state championships in the last two seasons, it's warranted, a team that flies easily under the radar is Winter Haven. Armed with a capable signal caller in senior John Kostuch, the Blue Devils could be on their way to another strong campaign in Year 2 of Carl White.
2024 Winter Haven Blue Devils Football Schedule
South Suncoast: Port Charlotte
We know the Pirates aren't exactly a program no one thinks is dropping off anytime soon, but they did lose a few pieces from last year's region semifinal group. With new pieces at quarterback and on the offensive line, Port Charlotte compared to perennial state title contender Venice, Manatee and Sarasota Riverview, sometimes they got lost in the fray.
2024 Port Charlotte Pirates Football Schedule
Southwest Florida: Lely
The Trojans have just kept building and getting better under Ben Hammer and there's plenty of reasons to believe they'll make a leap this upcoming fall. Pieces like 2025 WR/DB Jayce Cora along with 2026 athlete Jayvian Tanelus and 2026 quarterback Carter Quinn, this Lely team could be making plenty of noise out of Collier County.
2024 Lely Trojans Football Schedule
Treasure Coast: Martin County
Martin County head coach Rod Harris averaged eight wins the previous three seasons before last fall. The Tigers dropped to 5-4, but dealt with plenty of graduations at key positions. Harris' bunch will open up the season with Sebring, Glades Central and Dwyer, giving Martin County a chance to see early on where they're at along the Treasure Coast. Having returning talent like 2025 offensive lineman Jake Jocks, 2026 running back Paul Hendrix and 2027 quarterback Kellen Cockrell points the needle moving up for the Tigers.
2024 Martin County Tigers Football Schedule
South Florida: Flanagan
In arguably one of the toughest regions in the entire country for high school football, flying under the radar as a team is tough. With the amount of transferring that has taken place between Broward and Dade counties, one club that's seen a fair share head in is the Flanagan Falcons. Coming off a four win season, the Falcons have seen several players transfer in like 2027 athlete Jaden McGee, 2026 running back Carl Lake Jr., 2025 wide receiver Ezekiel Burrell and 2025 safety Nathan Williams. The new additions could lift the team above the .500 mark this fall.
2024 Flanagan Falcons Football Schedule
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl