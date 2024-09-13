FHSAA finds The First Academy football program guilty of rules violations: Report
According to a report by Orlando Sentinel's Buddy Collins on Friday afternoon, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has found rules violations have been committed in a currently ongoing investigation into The First Academy of Orlando.
Kelvin Richardson, the FHSAA's administrator of public relations, provided a statement to Collins regarding the violations found in the investigation. Down below is the statement from Richardson.
“Regarding sanctions against The First Academy, our Eligibility and Compliance Department sent out a self-report sanction letter to the school on September 11th. However, that letter is not final as our office is waiting for information regarding what football contests the named student-athletes and coach participated in.
“We did receive an allegation against TFA. We sent the allegation to the school along with pointed questions about what could be a violation. TFA was asked to report back to our office with their findings and self-report if any violations were discovered. After receiving the response from TFA, we informed them that they would need to self-report.”
The First Academy is being represented by attorney Frank Kruppenbacher and per Collins' report, said the FHSAA had good intentions but misinterpreted key facts in the ruling of unnamed players being eligible/ineligible for the 2024-25 school year based on receiving free lunches and also an unnamed player who had received a ride to school.
Also per the Orlando Sentinel report, Kruppenbacher provided a response regarding the FHSAA's findings of The First Academy.
“At [the FHSAA] request, we will appeal the ruling that implies athletes without lunch at school cannot receive nourishment provided by the school, and that athletes stranded at school cannot accept a ride home provided by the school.
“The First Academy’s highest value is the health, safety, and welfare of its students. To that end, when the school learned there was an unexpected closure of a students’ dining room, students in a study hall were asked who needed lunches. Also, a student/athlete called the school and needed a ride.”
The Royals are currently 3-0 on the season and have already defeated the likes of Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee), Treasure Coast and Edgewater. Wins are now in question because of the violations found, which could result in forfeitures if decided so by the FHSAA.
Last season, The First Academy finished 6-4 and then went through an off-season transformation from the coaching staff to the players.
Former Leesburg head coach Steven Moffett came over to TFA to become the school's assistant head coach/offensive coordinator. Following Moffett over was 2023 starting quarterback Salomon Georges and a half a dozen other Yellow Jacket players.
In Collins' report, players also transferred in from schools like Lake Minneola, Jones, Kissimmee Osceola, Boone, Timber Creek and West Orange. Around 30 players have reportedly transferred into The First Academy before the 2024 season.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl