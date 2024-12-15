High School

Final Top 25 Florida High School Football Rankings (12/15/2024)

Chaminade-Madonna finishes as the state's No. 1 team for the third consecutive season to end our state high school football rankings



Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium
Chaminade-Madonna defeated CCC, 42-7, for the Class 1A state championship at Pitbull Stadium

Florida high school football had plenty of ups and downs through the regular season and the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state championship finals in Miami has concluded.

So who are the state's top programs now that the smoke has cleared?

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after the state championship games and heading into the off-season, as we see it.

Final 2024 High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings

1. Chaminade-Madonna (12-2)

Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Tyler Chance.


Surprise, surprise. Chaminade-Madonna has done it again, at least with our annual rankings, and finished atop of the Sunshine State leaderboard as Florida's best team. A 42-7 shellacking of Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1A title game combined with a Lakeland loss solidified the Lions as the top team once again.

2. Venice (14-1)

Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship


With the kind of dominating performance the Indians just had, offensively and defensively, we decided to leapfrog Venice over IMG Academy. Yes, the Indians lost to IMG Academy, 21-17, during the regular season, but a 4-point margin wasn't enough to overcome what was an impressive playoff run by John Peacock's team. A 52-19 pummeling of Lake Mary for the Class 7A state championship cemented Venice's move a spot up.

3. IMG Academy (7-2)

IMG Academy at Ben Davis Indiana football 9-8-23


Of course the argument is there on why IMG Academy could be second or even still the top-ranked club, but last week's blowout loss to St. Frances Academy has us taking a step back on the Ascenders. IMG Academy ended their season with a 28-7 win over St. Thomas More (Connecticut).

4. Plantation American Heritage (12-2)

Byron Louis - American Heritage football


What an incredible run by American Heritage and for most of the postseason, it's been without the services of Texas commitment Dia Bell under center. Malachi Toney stepped in and the Patriots didn't miss a beat whatsoever. The Miami (FL) signee saved his best for last in the finals, completing his first 15 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown as American Heritage defeated Jones, 40-31, for the Class 4A crown. Oh, don't forget about Florida signee Byron Louis going off for 221 yards as well.

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (12-3)

St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Lakeland, 34-0, for the Class 5A crown on Thursday night at Pitbull Stadium


Last time the Raiders had three losses in a season was 2017, when they lost to Venice in the Class 7A state semifinals. St. Thomas Aquinas bucked history and turned the tables on state championship foe Lakeland, dismantling the Dreadnaughts, 34-0, for the Class 5A state championship. It was a truly dominanting performance by Aquinas en route to state title No. 16.

6. Cocoa (11-3)

Cocoa defeated Gadsden County, 38-27, for the Class 2A state championship


Needing someone other than Brady Hart or Jayvan Boggs to play well, it would be running back Latrison Lane coming up huge in the Tigers' 38-27 win over Gadsden County. Impressive victory for the Tigers seeing the offense wasn't exactly clicking on all cylinders.

7. Miami Northwestern (12-2)

Miami Northwestern's Teddy Bridgewater raises the state trophy following the team's win over Raines in the Class 3A champions
Miami Northwestern's Teddy Bridgewater raises the state trophy following the team's win over Raines in the Class 3A championship on Dec. 14, 2024.

The West is back and Teddy Bridgewater is bringing a trophy to 71st Street. The Bulls dominated Raines, 41-0, for the Class 3A state championship and other for a defensive slugfest of a first half, Northwestern completely took over in the latter two quarters. This was more of a coronation for Bridgewater, who celebrates for now but many wonder will he return for another season at the helm?

8. West Boca Raton (14-0)

Osceola Kissimmee vs West Boca Raton football


If you thought West Boca Raton at any point might be a fluke of a team, let the Class 6A state championship game be your reminder they're certainly not. The Bulls soundly defeated Kissimmee Osceola, 26-7, in what turned into another rout of a game. Mind you the Bulls did all of this without the services of 4-star running back Javian Mallory.

9. Jones (13-1)

Dereon Coleman - Jones football


The Fightin’ Tigers had been playing as well as anyone and against Plantation American Heritage, gave everyone in Miami what was the best game of them all over the four days. Though Jones lost in the 4A title game, 40-31, the Tigers return plenty on offense and defense. This group should be back next season.

10. Lakeland (13-1)

St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Lakeland, 34-0, for the Class 5A crown on Thursday night at Pitbull Stadium


Oof. A 34-0 beatdown by St. Thomas Aquinas was not what anyone expected to happen in the Class 5A state championship game. The Dreadnaughts were plagued by their passing game, which went a lowly 4-of-16 for 26 yards and two interceptions. Yes, we could see these guys back next yeat in this same spot, but that could be in jeopardy if they don't find some form of a passing attack. Lakeland takes the biggest fall of anyone from last week's rankings to the final one.

11. Clearwater Central Catholic (12-3)

Clearwater Central Catholic quarterback Khayse Barrett


Not having Jershaun Newton in the biggest game of the year hurt as you have to wonder if the Illinois signee plays, what difference it might've made for the Marauders, if any. The good news for Chris Harvey after the Class 1A title game is he got a nice look at the future under center with Khayse Barrett playing well in Newton's place.

12. Gadsden County (13-2)

Gadsden County fell short in the Class 2A state championship game


The Jaguars proved back in the preseason that they would be a contender for the 2A title when they competed with Venice, who ended up winning it all in Class 7A. Russell Ellington's bunch hung in strong with Cocoa for mostly the entire game and we could easily see this team back next year in Miami for the 2A title.

13. Lake Mary (11-3)

Venice football - Lake Mary football - 2024 FHSAA Class 7A Football State Championship


One of the more surprising state championship performances came from Lake Mary as they fell 52-19 to Venice in the Class 7A state championship. Sure, wind and rain might've effected the Rams' ability somewhat, but offensively was at the end of the day stymied by the Indians' defense. A strong season for the Rams ends with a disappointing loss.

14. Kissimmee Osceola (12-3)

Osceola Kissimmee vs West Boca Raton football


Reaching the Class 6A state championship game was impressive enough in knowing everything coach Eric Pinellas and his team has gone through together. The inability to the throw the ball, period, against West Boca Raton did them in, finishing 0-for-7 through the air. That's just not going to cut it.

15. Raines (13-1)

The Raines football enters the field to begin the Class 3A state championship against Miami Northwestern on Dec. 14, 2024.
The Raines football enters the field to begin the Class 3A state championship against Miami Northwestern on Dec. 14, 2024.

Raines took one on the chin Saturday night down in the 305 going up against Miami's own Teddy Bridgewater and the Northwestern Bulls. A sequence of plays in the third quarter blew the game wide open, but the Vikings had a tremendous season nonetheles. It just wasn't going to be their night against the Bulls.

16. Manatee (10-2)

The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Br
The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Bradenton.

Jacquez Green's crew saw it's season end in a 16-13 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in a Class 5A state semifinal last week. The Hurricanes made a viable run through the playoffs.

17. Cardinal Mooney (12-1)

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play.
Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play. The Riverview High Rams hosted the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High Cougars Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2024 in Sarasota.

Cardinal Mooney proved they were a serious contender in Class 2A after hanging with Cocoa, last year's Class 2S state champion, in last week's state semifinal. The Cougars ended up falling, 31-21.

18. Armwood (12-1)

Armwood defeated Tampa Bay Tech 31-27 in Week 3


What looked like a state title run was upended last week in Seffner when the Hawks fell to Kissimmee Osceola. Armwood had the talent across the board on offense and defense, but come up short in its quest to get back to Miami.

19. Miami Norland (9-3)

Miami Norland quarterback Ennio Yapoor.
Ennio Yapoor leads the Miami Norland Vikings on the road against the Chaminade-Madonna Lions in South Florida clash.

The stars were looking like they might be aligning for a potential Miami Norland run back to the state championship game. Ennio Yapoor, Florida's all-time leader in passing yardage, career ended with a 35-14 loss to Plantation American Heritage last week.

20. Tampa Bay Tech (9-3)

Tampa Bay Tech Football 2022


I mean, how could we not keep Tampa Bay Tech in this week's rankings? An immpressive 28-17 victory over Edegwater then was followed up with a heartbreaking loss to Lakeland.

21. Columbus (9-4)

Columbus vs Mandarin - FHSAA 4M Football State Championship


Making their debut into the rankings last week this season was the Explorers after defeating Western in a tight Class 7A, Region 4 final. Dave Dunn's bunch took Venice to the brink, but fell narrowly, 33-27.

22. Niceville (12-2)

Niceville (15) Johnny Lewis jr
Niceville (15) Johnny Lewis jr runs against Lakeland Friday December 6 , 2024 in Lakeland Fl.

The Eagles were at the bottom of these rankings last week, but we move them up three spots after falling 34-33 on the road against top-ranked Lakeland. Niceville deserves a bunch of credit for walking into Bryant Stadium and nearly coming away with a dub.

23. Buchholz (10-4)

Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson
Buchholz Bobcats quarterback Trace Johnson (12) hands the ball to Buchholz Bobcats running back Justin Williams (13) against the Tocoi Creek Toros during the first half at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Monday, October 14, 2024.

The Bobcats' season came to a close in last week's Class 6A state semifinal loss to Kissimmee Osceola at home. Buchholz has reached the state semifinals three years in a row.

24. Miami Booker T. Washington (10-3)

Miami Booker T. Washington Football 2022


Tim 'Ice' Harris is back to his old tricks of having the Tornadoes compete for a state championship. Miami Booker T. Washington saw its season come to a close in a 2A state semifinal against Gadsden County, falling 47-27.

25. Southridge (12-3)

Southridge Spartans Football 2024


The Spartans have really begun making believers out of everyone lately. A 20-14 over previously ranked Monarch vaulted Southridge into the rankings for the first time all season. Southridge could easily be in the 6A final if not for what looked like a controversial fumble call in the 6A state semifinal loss to West Boca Raton.

On the outside looking in: Cardinal Newman, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Hawthorne, Madison County, Naples, Oakleaf, Port Charlotte, Sanford Seminole, St. Augustine, Western

