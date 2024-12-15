The Way Too Early Florida high school football 2025 state championship projections
Whoa, how are we already done with the 2024 Florida high school football season already? Before we fully turn the chapter after the FHSAA state championships have officially concluded in Miami, we've got predictions on next year.
Yes, projections based on, well, this season and what teams have coming back anyways. As we all know, especially in the Sunshine State, a lot could change from now until then.
For now, we go from Rural to Class 7A and give you our picks on who we think could be playing in the big dance come 2025 at Pitbull Stadium, which is locked in as the site of the next two state championships.
RURAL
Chiefland vs. Madison County: The Cowboys finally got over the hump against Hawthorne this 2024 season in the championship game and we believe Price Harris will have the talent brought back once again to make another run. We put faith in the Indians, again, for some other reasons other than they had a great season. Adam Gore will have Louisville commitment Jonathan Adams back and many other players.
CLASS 1A
Cardinal Newman vs. Chaminade-Madonna: South Florida fans will be happy about this one, as its the 561 vs. the 954. The Crusaders were a 2-point conversion away from getting to the state championship game this season and return plenty of talent, including quarterback Jyron Hughley. Oh and Chaminade-Madonna, well, duh. Until someone in this classification actually knocks off Dameon Jones and crew, there's no reason to think they won't be back playing for another title. Future is bright for the Lions having quarterback Tyler Chance back in the fold.
CLASS 2A
Cardinal Mooney vs. Gadsden County: We know folks from Brevard County are probably screaming how, but hear us out for a moment, even though you won't. The Cougars reached the state semifinals and bring back a plethora of talent, including starting quarterback Devin Mignery and running back Connail Jackson, who rushed for over 1,500 yards in 2024. Gadsden County also brings back its quarterback, Landon Dougherty, plus starters on both sides of the ball. Cocoa loses Brady Hart, Jayvan Boggs, Javion Hilson, Nicholas Teeter and a host of other key seniors. We just see this playing out a little differently in 2025.
CLASS 3A
Miami Northwestern vs. Raines: Already calling our first rematch from 2024 with 3A between the Bulls and Vikings. Both teams bring back their starting quarterbacks and other key contributors back next season, on paper anyways. A lot can and will change, but with Northwestern winning a title and Raines getting a taste of being in the big game, we could see a matchup, same time and same place.
CLASS 4A
Choctawhatchee vs. Jones: This could be a really interesting classification overall as many teams have a lot to replace all over the place, but give us the two squads they bring back a nice chunk of what they had this season. The Indians found the replacement to Cole Tabb in Von Keller, who will be another off-season in and could make a viable run with St. Augustine losing Locklan Hewlett. Jones was on the precipice of a state title, but with Dereon Coleman and Larry Miles coming back, the Tigers will be back in this position.
CLASS 5A
Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: I mean, why not. Let's have the two tangle again after the Raiders handily defeated the Dreadnaughts a couple days ago. Now the Raiders look to have their incumbent to replace Andrew Indorf in Derek Baker in the fold. Now Roger Harriott has to replace a lot, but the Raiders will look to win an unprecedented seventh straight title. Lakeland is Lakeland and Niceville will take a dip after losing loads of talent on offense and defense. This is the second rematch of a state championship game we see happening.
CLASS 6A
Buchholz vs. West Boca Raton: Having your starting quarterback and running back returning speaks volumes and that's for both of these programs. Buchholz will bring back Trace Johnson and Justin Williams, with West Boca Raton returning Mason Mallory, Trey Moran, Javian Mallory and Jayden Lockhart. Whenever you can have offensive chemistry already intact, that's half the battle and each team will be hard-pressed to be back come states.
CLASS 7A
Columbus vs. Venice: We see the re-seeding come state semifinals time going a little differently and a state semifinal meeting in 2024 will turn into a state championship matchup in 2025. Venice always finds a way to reload, with Dorien 'Macho' Irving-Jones becoming the workhorse out of the backfield. Dave Dunn has the Explorers close against the Indians and Columbus should be back in the state championship game next year.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi