Florida 4-Star WR reaffirms his commitment to Florida State
Florida State has seen a recent rash of decommitments amid the Seminoles' rough 1-9 start to the 2024 college football season.
The latest decommit being Mandarin 2025 quarterback Tramell Jones on Thursday, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of recruits sticking with their pledge to the Seminoles.
Count Plant wide receiver Darryon Williams, rated a 4-star wide receiver by 247Sports, as a firm 2026 commitment to Mike Norvell's Seminoles. The 2026 pass catcher reaffirmed his commitment, made back on April 16th, to Florida State after Plant's 45-7 victory over Bartow.
"It don't change my mind at all," Williams said to the recent decommitments. "When I committed, I committed to the program. No coach will change on where I go or what I do."
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound athlete plays wide receiver, cornerback and as a kick returner for the Panthers, with Williams returning a kickoff and interception back for touchdowns against Bartow on Friday night.
This season for the Panthers, Williams has hauled in 13 passes for 166 yards and on defense has recorded seven tackles and an interception.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi