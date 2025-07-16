Florida 5-Star Guard Makes Big Move Ahead of Sophomore Season
Rising sophomore guard Quinton Wilson out of Victory Christian Academy in Lakeland, Florida, is on the move to Overtime Elite for the upcoming 2025-2026 season, his high school coach Steve Fitzgerald confirmed with High School on SI Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Wilson, listed as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, has already received nearly a half-dozen offers from schools such as Arizona State, Florida A&M, Florida State, Michigan, Texas Christian University (TCU), and several others. He plays for Tony Gaskins Elite based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida during the grassroots circuit where he has taken off where he is one of the top sophomores in not just the state of Florida but on a national level.
Wilson helped lead Victory Christian Academy to the Final Four as well as a state championship game appearance during the 2024-2025 season, which both were first appearances in the program's young history.
In 32 games played last season, Wilson averaged 21.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field and 39% from the three-point line.
Victory Christian Academy finished the 2024-2025 season with a 25-7 record and finished on the bubble in the final Florida High School on SI boys basketball rankings.
During the 2024-2025 season, Wilson was one of two players from the state of Florida who took home the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team, where he joined Nijaun Harris, out of St. Petersburg High School.
Wilson was also nominated back in March for the 2024-2025 Florida High School Basketball Class 1A Player of the Year for High School on SI and finished third in the Florida Dairy Farmers Boys Basketball Player of the Year behind North Tampa Christian Academy's Toni Bryant and Sagemont's Matthew Able this past season.
