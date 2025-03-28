Matthew Able wins Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A boys basketball player of the year
Earlier this week, Sagemont senior shooting guard Matthew Able took home some more hardware from the 2024-2025 season as he was named the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1A boys basketball player of the year.
Able was followed by North Tampa Christian's Toni Bryant and Victory Christian Academy's Quinton Wilson for the award. It is the first time Able won the prestigious award.
Able, recently de-committed from the University of Miami put up some efficient numbers for the Lions this season where he averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 43% percent from the field, 40% from behind the arc, and 94% from the free throw line.
Last month, Able led the Lions to their third consecutive state championship with a 84-59 dethroning of Victory Christian Academy who were making their first appearance in the Final Four and State Championship game in program history.
Prior to Sagemont, Able played at Berkeley Prep where he was a part of their Class 3A Final Four run in 2024 before having their season come to an end in heartbreaking fashion to eventual champion Riviera Prep.
Here are the eight Florida Dairy Farmer Overall Player of the Year Nominees:
7A: Cameron Boozer- Columbus; Boozer averaged 22.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game leading the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title.
6A: Dwayne Wimbley- St. Thomas Aquinas; Led his team to a 30-2 record and the Class 6A state championship by averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
5A: Dylon Hanna- Blanche Ely; Led his team to a 20-9 record and the Class 5A state championship by averaging 16.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
4A: Joshua Lewis- Blake (Tampa); Led his team to a 24-5 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.
3A: Shon Abaev- Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale); The McDonald’s All-America led his team to a 22-1 record and the Class 3A state title by averaging 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Signed with the University of Cincinnati.
2A: Alex Lloyd- Westminster Academy; Led his team to a spot in the regional semifinal before losing 76-75 to eventual state champion Riviera Prep. Averaged 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Signed with the University of Florida.
1A: Matthew Able- Sagemont; Led his team to a 22-8 record and the Class 1A state title by averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
Rural: Deandre Harvey- Williston: Led his team to a 16-12 record and a spot in the regional finals by averaging 22.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Harvey will be playing at The Rock next season.
