Florida boys basketball Class 2A semifinal previews, prediction
The Class 2A boys basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Thursday's state semifinal games, both matchups should be intriguing as we feature a couple of first-time semifinalists.
Class 2A Semifinal #1: Thursday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m.
Santa Fe Catholic (22-8) vs University Christian (22-8)
The Santa Fe Catholic Hawks are back in the Final Four for the first time since 1971 where they will make the five-mile trip to the RP Funding Center. Standing in their way are the University Christian Christians who are making their first Final Four appearance since 2019.
The Hawks earned the No. 3 seed in the FHSAA's re-seeding of the Final Four teams, despite being the No. 1 seed in Class 2A, Region 2 where they picked up wins over Oxbridge Academy, Benjamin, and John Carroll Catholic to reach this stage.
The Hawks have been led by Chattanooga signee Tate Darner who has been on an electrifying scoring stretch where he has scored 20 or more points in all three regional playoff games. Also keep an eye on 6'4 freshman wing Ethan Knox who has come into his own this postseason run where he is improving his scoring in each game.
The Hawks have been stifling on the defensive end where they are allowing just 24.0 points per game in three games this postseason, including holding all three of their opponents to their season-low in points.
The University Christian Christians are led by 2nd-year head coach Jody Bailey leading the program to their first 20-win season since 2019.
The Christians reached the Final Four following a 62-46 win over The Master's Academy and also have won 13 straight games overall dating back to January 11 where they sustained a 58-51 loss to Olympia at the Jim Haley Classic.
The Christians are led by 6'2 sophomore point guard Ty Duncan who leads the team in scoring, where he is averaging 13.7 points per game. Also keep an eye on their dynamic front-court where they bring in a ton of size in 6'9 senior power forward Augustine Ayelyine (Presbyterian commit) and 6'10 senior center Adalbert Allotey.
Prediction: University Christian
Class 2A Semifinal #2: Thursday, February 27 at 3:00 p.m.
First Baptist Academy (28-2) vs Riviera Prep (19-10)
The First Baptist Academy Lions have won a program-record 28 games this season and are just one win away from doing something they've never done before... Clinch a spot in the state championship game.
The Lions advanced to the Final Four following a 65-47 win over SLAM Tampa back on February 20.
The Lions have been led by 6'5 junior forward Jayden Petit and 6'4 senior forward Andrew Azunque who are averaging 12.6 and 10.2 points per game respectably this season.
6'2 junior guard Andrew Loveall has been the engine for the Lions this season despite averaging just 9 points per game, but does all the little things that don't show up in the box score.
The Riviera Prep Bulldogs had a lot of questions heading into the season as to where the production was going to come from, as Villanova commit Dante Allen transferred to Montverde Academy just a couple weeks before tryouts.
Those questions have been answered as the Bulldogs have been led by a dynamic trio featuring 6'1 sophomore guard Myles Fuentes, 6'2 junior guard Mason Fuentes, and 6'9 sophomore power forward Jeremy Jenkins who are all receiving mid-major D-1 offers and interest.
The Bulldogs are seeking a third consecutive state championship and are just two wins away from accomplishing the feat.
The Bulldogs needed a 50-46 escape win over Miami Country Day in the regional finals back on February 20 to clinch their ticket to Lakeland for the third consecutive year.
The Bulldogs come into the semifinal matchup with First Baptist Academy on a six-game winning streak dating back to January 31 where they took a 91-50 rout by Sagemont who will be playing in the 1A Championship game on Thursday night.
Prediction: Riviera Prep