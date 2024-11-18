Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Florida high school football playoffs continue this week as the FHSAA heads into the regional semifinals.
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Florida (FHSAA) football playoffs.
Florida high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Florida high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus second-round matchups:
Class 7A
Second-round matchups
(1) Lake Mary vs. (5) Spring Creek
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) University vs. (2) Seminole
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Venice vs. (4) Newsome
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) West Orange vs. (2) Plant City
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Palm Beach Central vs. (4) Vero Beach
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Jupiter vs. (2) Dr. Phillips
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Columbus vs. (5) South Dade
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Boca Raton vs. (7) Western
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 7A high school football bracket
Class 6A
Second-round matchups
(1) Nease vs. (5) Oakleaf
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Pace vs. (2) Buchholz
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Armwood vs. (4) Plant
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Durant vs. (2) Osceola
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) West Boca Raton vs. (4) Mitchell
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Wiregrass Ranch vs. (7) Largo
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Southridge vs. (4) Monarch
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) West Broward vs. (2) Piper
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 6A high school football bracket
Class 5A
Second-round matchups
(1) Niceville vs. (4) Ponte Vedra
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Fleming Island vs. (2) Lincoln
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Lakeland vs. (5) Gaither
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Tampa Bay Tech vs. (2) Edgewater
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Manatee vs. (4) Immokalee
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Riverdale vs. (2) Fort Myers
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Atlantic vs. (4) Miramar
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Blanche Ely vs. (2) St. Thomas Aquinas
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 5A high school football bracket
Class 4A
Second-round matchups
(1) St. Augustine vs. (5) ED White
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Escambia vs. (2) Choctawhatchee
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Jones vs. (4) Zephyrills
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Lake Wales vs. (2) Vanguard
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Port Charlotte vs. (5) Jesuit
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) St. Petersburg vs. (2) Naples
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) American Heritage vs. (5) Dillard
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Archbishop McCarthy vs. (2) Norland
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 4A high school football bracket
Class 3A
Second-round matchups
(1) Raines) vs. (4) Wakulla
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Bishop Kenny vs. (2) Godby
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Eau Gallie vs. (4) Titusville
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Dunnellon vs. (2) Bishop Moore
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Jefferson vs. (5) Boca Ciega
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Nature Coast Tech vs. (2) Booker
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Northwestern vs. (4) Lely
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Cypress Lake vs. (2) Key West
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 3A high school football bracket
Class 2A
Second-round matchups
(1) Gadsden County vs. (4) Florida
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Bolles vs. (7) Walton
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Cocoa vs. (5) Berkeley Prep
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Newberry vs. (2) Bradford
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Cardinal Mooney vs. (5) King's Academy
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Lakewood vs. (2) Bishop Verot
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Booker T. Washington vs. (4) Cardinal Gibbons
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Ransom Everglades vs. (2) LaSalle
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 2A high school football bracket
Class 1A
Second-round matchups
(1) Providence School vs. (4) University Christian
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Maclay vs. (2) Trinity Christian Academy
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Clearwater Central Catholic vs. (4) Carrollwood Day
7:30 p.m. Friday
(6) Orlando Christian Prep vs. (2) Lakeland Christian
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Cardinal Newman vs. (4) Community School of Naples
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Benjamin vs. (2) First Baptist Academy
7:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Chaminade-Madonna vs. (4) St. Andrew's
7:30 p.m. Friday
(3) Edison vs. (2) True North Classical Academy
7:30 p.m. Friday
2024 FHSAA Class 1A high school football bracket
