Florida (FHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Florida high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the FHSAA regional semifinals

Lakeland Dreadnaughts Alashawn Hagan (11) avoids a Winter Haven defender during first half action at Denison Stadium Friday September 13 2024, in Winter Haven.
Lakeland Dreadnaughts Alashawn Hagan (11) avoids a Winter Haven defender during first half action at Denison Stadium Friday September 13 2024, in Winter Haven. / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 Florida high school football playoffs continue this week as the FHSAA heads into the regional semifinals.

>>Florida high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Florida (FHSAA) football playoffs.

Florida high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Florida high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus second-round matchups:

Class 7A

Second-round matchups

(1) Lake Mary vs. (5) Spring Creek

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) University vs. (2) Seminole

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Venice vs. (4) Newsome

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) West Orange vs. (2) Plant City

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Palm Beach Central vs. (4) Vero Beach

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Jupiter vs. (2) Dr. Phillips

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Columbus vs. (5) South Dade

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Boca Raton vs. (7) Western

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 7A high school football bracket

Class 6A

Second-round matchups

(1) Nease vs. (5) Oakleaf

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Pace vs. (2) Buchholz

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Armwood vs. (4) Plant

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Durant vs. (2) Osceola

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) West Boca Raton vs. (4) Mitchell

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Wiregrass Ranch vs. (7) Largo

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Southridge vs. (4) Monarch

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) West Broward vs. (2) Piper

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 6A high school football bracket

Class 5A

Second-round matchups

(1) Niceville vs. (4) Ponte Vedra

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Fleming Island vs. (2) Lincoln

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Lakeland vs. (5) Gaither

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Tampa Bay Tech vs. (2) Edgewater

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Manatee vs. (4) Immokalee

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Riverdale vs. (2) Fort Myers

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Atlantic vs. (4) Miramar

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Blanche Ely vs. (2) St. Thomas Aquinas

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 5A high school football bracket

Class 4A

Second-round matchups

(1) St. Augustine vs. (5) ED White

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Escambia vs. (2) Choctawhatchee

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Jones vs. (4) Zephyrills

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Lake Wales vs. (2) Vanguard

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Port Charlotte vs. (5) Jesuit

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) St. Petersburg vs. (2) Naples

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) American Heritage vs. (5) Dillard

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Archbishop McCarthy vs. (2) Norland

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 4A high school football bracket

Class 3A

Second-round matchups

(1) Raines) vs. (4) Wakulla

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Bishop Kenny vs. (2) Godby

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Eau Gallie vs. (4) Titusville

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Dunnellon vs. (2) Bishop Moore

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Jefferson vs. (5) Boca Ciega

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Nature Coast Tech vs. (2) Booker

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Northwestern vs. (4) Lely

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Cypress Lake vs. (2) Key West

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 3A high school football bracket

Class 2A

Second-round matchups

(1) Gadsden County vs. (4) Florida

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Bolles vs. (7) Walton

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Cocoa vs. (5) Berkeley Prep

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Newberry vs. (2) Bradford

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Cardinal Mooney vs. (5) King's Academy

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Lakewood vs. (2) Bishop Verot

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Booker T. Washington vs. (4) Cardinal Gibbons

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Ransom Everglades vs. (2) LaSalle

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 2A high school football bracket

Class 1A

Second-round matchups

(1) Providence School vs. (4) University Christian

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Maclay vs. (2) Trinity Christian Academy

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Clearwater Central Catholic vs. (4) Carrollwood Day

7:30 p.m. Friday

(6) Orlando Christian Prep vs. (2) Lakeland Christian

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Cardinal Newman vs. (4) Community School of Naples

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Benjamin vs. (2) First Baptist Academy

7:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Chaminade-Madonna vs. (4) St. Andrew's

7:30 p.m. Friday

(3) Edison vs. (2) True North Classical Academy

7:30 p.m. Friday

2024 FHSAA Class 1A high school football bracket

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball.  

