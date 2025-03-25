Florida high school baseball live updates: Majory Stoneman Douglas at Tampa Jesuit (3/25/2025)
At Hyer Family Park in Tampa this evening, the High School On SI Florida's top-ranked Majory Stoneman Douglas Eagles will travel into the 813 to face off against the No. 11-ranked Jesuit Tigers.
Top 25 Florida High School Baseball State Rankings (3/24/2025)
In a contest that has implications nationally, both programs have proven thus far they're a couple of the best teams out of the Sunshine State.
Majory Stoneman Douglas (15-1) heads into the contest riding a 14-game winning streak behind the stellar pitching of Miami (FL) commitment Gio Rojas.
Flipping over to the Jesuit (13-4) side of the spectrum and this Tigers club has shown plenty of signs why they are one of Florida's best. Jesuit defeated Clay and Trinity Christian Academy recently before dropping a game to No. 2-ranked IMG Academy.
Follow along with us tonight as we bring you live scoring updates from the matchup between the Eagles and Tigers.
Please remember to hit refresh for live scoring updates throughout the evening
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
FINAL
MSD
JESUIT
PREGAME
First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Eastern Time
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school boys baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi