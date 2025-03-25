High School

Florida high school baseball live updates: Majory Stoneman Douglas at Tampa Jesuit (3/25/2025)

Follow along with us this evening for live updates between two of Florida's top high school baseball programs

Andy Villamarzo

Marjory Stoneman Douglas left-hander Gio Rojas struck out 12 against St. Thomas Aquinas.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas left-hander Gio Rojas struck out 12 against St. Thomas Aquinas.

At Hyer Family Park in Tampa this evening, the High School On SI Florida's top-ranked Majory Stoneman Douglas Eagles will travel into the 813 to face off against the No. 11-ranked Jesuit Tigers.

In a contest that has implications nationally, both programs have proven thus far they're a couple of the best teams out of the Sunshine State.

Majory Stoneman Douglas (15-1) heads into the contest riding a 14-game winning streak behind the stellar pitching of Miami (FL) commitment Gio Rojas.

Flipping over to the Jesuit (13-4) side of the spectrum and this Tigers club has shown plenty of signs why they are one of Florida's best. Jesuit defeated Clay and Trinity Christian Academy recently before dropping a game to No. 2-ranked IMG Academy.

Follow along with us tonight as we bring you live scoring updates from the matchup between the Eagles and Tigers.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

FINAL

MSD

JESUIT

PREGAME

First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Eastern Time

