Florida high school boys basketball Class 5A Final: Ponte Vedra vs Blanche Ely live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Ponte Vedra Sharks taking on the Blanche Ely Tigers.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.
Ponte Vedra is seeking their first state championship in school history.
Blanche Ely is seeking their ninth state championship in school history.
Ponte Vedra defeated Leesburg, 54-47 in three overtimes in their semifinal game on Wednesday.
Blanche Ely defeated St. Petersburg, 67-45 in their semifinal game on Wednesday
PREGAME
The Class 5A boys basketball championship game between Ponte Vedra and Blanche Ely will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.
Ponte Vedra Starting Lineup: Noah Simmons, David Sanchez-Barrera, Trace Westercamp, Alex Katsikas, Maddox Palmer
Blanche Ely Starting Lineup: Dylon Hanna, Jayden McNabb, Jayelen Jonas, Justin Snell, Kaleb Corbitt
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Blanche Ely wins the opening tip
Both teams start the game shooting 0-for-3 from the field... 0-0 with under six minutes left in the first quarter
Kaleb Corbitt (Blanche Ely) splits a pair of free throws to start the scoring... 1-0 Blanche Ely
Corbitt (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 3-0
Maddox Palmer (Ponte Vedra) splits a pair of free throws...3-1
Jayden McNabb (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-1
Trace Westercamp (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-3
David Sanchez-Barrera (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-5
Palmer (Ponte Vedra) hits a pair of free throws... 7-5 Ponte Vedra
Sanchez-Barrera (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 9-5
End of 1st Quarter: Ponte Vedra 9, Blanche Ely 5
2ND QUARTER
Kaleb Corbitt (Blanche Ely) scores a 3-point field goal... 9-8 Ponte Vedra
Dylon Hanna (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-9 Blanche Ely
Corbitt (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 12-9
Under three minutes remaining in the second quarter... 12-12
Palmer (Ponte Vedra) makes a pair of free throws... 14-12 Ponte Vedra
Trace Westercamp (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 16-12
Halftime: Ponte Vedra 16, Blanche Ely 12