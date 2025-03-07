High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 5A Final: Ponte Vedra vs Blanche Ely live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 5A Championship Game between the Ponte Vedra Sharks taking on the Blanche Ely Tigers. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the evening.

Ross Van De Griek

Ponte Vedra center Trace Westercamp (3) goes up for a basket against University Christian in a high school basketball game on Dec. 3, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Ponte Vedra center Trace Westercamp (3) goes up for a basket against University Christian in a high school basketball game on Dec. 3, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Ponte Vedra Sharks taking on the Blanche Ely Tigers.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.

Ponte Vedra is seeking their first state championship in school history.

Blanche Ely is seeking their ninth state championship in school history.

Ponte Vedra defeated Leesburg, 54-47 in three overtimes in their semifinal game on Wednesday.

Blanche Ely defeated St. Petersburg, 67-45 in their semifinal game on Wednesday

(Keep refreshing page for live updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Ponte Vedra

9

7

Blanche Ely

5

7

PREGAME

The Class 5A boys basketball championship game between Ponte Vedra and Blanche Ely will tip-off at 7:00 p.m.

Ponte Vedra Starting Lineup: Noah Simmons, David Sanchez-Barrera, Trace Westercamp, Alex Katsikas, Maddox Palmer

Blanche Ely Starting Lineup: Dylon Hanna, Jayden McNabb, Jayelen Jonas, Justin Snell, Kaleb Corbitt

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Blanche Ely wins the opening tip

Both teams start the game shooting 0-for-3 from the field... 0-0 with under six minutes left in the first quarter

Kaleb Corbitt (Blanche Ely) splits a pair of free throws to start the scoring... 1-0 Blanche Ely

Corbitt (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 3-0

Maddox Palmer (Ponte Vedra) splits a pair of free throws...3-1

Jayden McNabb (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-1

Trace Westercamp (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-3

David Sanchez-Barrera (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 5-5

Palmer (Ponte Vedra) hits a pair of free throws... 7-5 Ponte Vedra

Sanchez-Barrera (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 9-5

End of 1st Quarter: Ponte Vedra 9, Blanche Ely 5

2ND QUARTER

Kaleb Corbitt (Blanche Ely) scores a 3-point field goal... 9-8 Ponte Vedra

Dylon Hanna (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-9 Blanche Ely

Corbitt (Blanche Ely) scores a 2-point field goal... 12-9

Under three minutes remaining in the second quarter... 12-12

Palmer (Ponte Vedra) makes a pair of free throws... 14-12 Ponte Vedra

Trace Westercamp (Ponte Vedra) scores a 2-point field goal... 16-12

Halftime: Ponte Vedra 16, Blanche Ely 12

Published |Modified
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida