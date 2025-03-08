High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 6A Final: Evans (Orlando) vs St. Thomas Aquinas live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 6A Championship between the Evans Trojans taking on the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

St. Thomas Aquinas Dwayne Wimbley Jr. (0) drives to the basket for a layup in the first half. Gibbs High School played St. Thomas Aquinas in the championship game of the Kingdom of the Sun at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Monday, December 30, 2024. St. Thomas Aquinas defeated the Raiders 80-64. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.

Evans is in the state championship game for the first time since 2014, seeking their first state title since 1975 (2nd overall)

St. Thomas Aquinas is seeking their first state championship since 2001 (2nd overall)

Evans defeated Tocoi Creek, 60-53 in their semifinal game on Thursday.

St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Charlotte (Punta Gorda), 69-42 in their semifinal game on Thursday.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Evans (Orlando)

St. Thomas Aquinas

PREGAME

The Class 6A boys basketball championship game between Evans (Orlando) and St. Thomas Aquinas will tip-off at 5:00 p.m.

Orlando Evans Starting Lineup: Antonio Pollard, RJ Edmonds Jr., David Rushing, Dewayne Dixon, Arosco Dubois

St. Thomas Aquinas Starting Lineup: DJ Wimbley, Zane Elliott, Drake Sandi, Kellson Sandi, Clarence Westbrook Jr.

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... St. Thomas Aquinas wins the opening tip

