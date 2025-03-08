Florida high school boys basketball Class 6A Final: Evans (Orlando) vs St. Thomas Aquinas live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Evans Trojans taking on the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.
Evans is in the state championship game for the first time since 2014, seeking their first state title since 1975 (2nd overall)
St. Thomas Aquinas is seeking their first state championship since 2001 (2nd overall)
Evans defeated Tocoi Creek, 60-53 in their semifinal game on Thursday.
St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Charlotte (Punta Gorda), 69-42 in their semifinal game on Thursday.
(Keep refreshing page for live updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Evans (Orlando)
St. Thomas Aquinas
PREGAME
The Class 6A boys basketball championship game between Evans (Orlando) and St. Thomas Aquinas will tip-off at 5:00 p.m.
Orlando Evans Starting Lineup: Antonio Pollard, RJ Edmonds Jr., David Rushing, Dewayne Dixon, Arosco Dubois
St. Thomas Aquinas Starting Lineup: DJ Wimbley, Zane Elliott, Drake Sandi, Kellson Sandi, Clarence Westbrook Jr.
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... St. Thomas Aquinas wins the opening tip