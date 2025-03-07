High School

Florida high school boys basketball Class 7A Semifinals: Seminole (Sanford) vs Columbus live updates

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Boys Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 7A Semifinal between the Seminole Seminoles taking on the Columbus Explorers. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

Cayden Boozer of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on (Okla.) Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
Cayden Boozer of the Miami Columbus High School basketball team drives to the basket during the championship game against Montverde at the City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on (Okla.) Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Seminole (Sanford) Seminoles taking on the Columbus Explorers.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 7A championship game on Saturday.

Seminole is in the Final Four for the first time since 2022

Columbus is in their fourth consecutive Final Four.

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Seminole (Sanford)

9

15

15

9

48

Columbus

27

29

18

4

78

PREGAME

The Class 7A boys basketball semifinal between Seminole (Sanford) and Columbus will tip-off at 11:00 a.m.

Seminole Starting Lineup: Jorden Pittman, Darvius Colyer, Tristen Payton, Jeysen Williams, Markel Barber

Columbus Starting Lineup: Cello Jackson, Cayden Boozer, Jaxon Richardson, Caleb Gaskins, Cameron Boozer

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Columbus wins the opening tip

Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 2-0 Columbus

Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-0

Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-0

Jeysen Williams (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-2

Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 8-2

Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-2

Timeout Seminole. Columbus leading 10-2 with 4:20 left in the first quarter

Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 12-2

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 14-2

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 1... 15-2

Two minutes left in the first quarter... Columbus leads 19-2

Jorein O'Neal (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 19-4

Darvius Colyer (Seminole) scores a 3-point field goal... 19-7

Timeout Columbus. 19-7 Columbus with 1:24 left in the opening quarter

Keeper Jackson (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 22-7

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 24-7

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 1... 25-7

Colyer (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 25-9

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 27-9

End of 1st Quarter: Columbus 27, Seminole (Sanford) 9

2ND QUARTER

Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 29-9 Columbus

Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 31-9

Caleb Gaskins (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 33-9

Jorden Pittman (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 33-11

Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) misses free throw 1 of 2

Richardson (Columbus) makes free throw 2 of 2... 34-11

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 2... 36-11

Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 38-11

Caleb Gaskins (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 40-11

Timeout Seminole: Columbus leading 40-11 with 4:07 left in the second quarter

Sebastian Cameron (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 40-13

Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 42-13

Jeysen Williams (Seminole) scores a 3-point field goal... 42-16

Gaskins (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 44-16

Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 46-16

Colyer (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 46-18

Colyer (Seminole) makes free throw 1 of 1... 46-19

Colyer (Seminole) makes a 3-point field goal... 46-22

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 48-22

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes 1 of 1 free throws... 49-22

Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 51-22

Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 54-22

Jorden Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 1 of 2... 54-23

Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 2 of 2... 54-24

Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 56-24

Halftime: Columbus 56, Seminole (Sanford) 24

3RD QUARTER

Second half is underway

Columbus still in control, leading 58-30 with 6:40 left in the third quarter

Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 60-30

Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 62-32

Darvius Colyer (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 62-34

Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 65-34

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 2... 66-34

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 2 of 2... 67-34

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 69-34

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 72-34

Under two minutes left in the third quarter... 72-37 Columbus

Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 74-39

End of 3rd Quarter: Columbus 74, Seminole (Sanford) 39

4TH QUARTER

Under six minutes remaining. Score remains 74-39 Columbus

Jeysen Williams (Seminole) scores a 3-point field goal... 74-42

Jorden Pittman (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 74-44

Timeout Seminole. Columbus leading 74-44 with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter

Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 76-44

Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 1 of 2... 76-47

Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 2 of 2... 76-48

Jorein O'Neal (Seminole) misses free throw 1 of 2

O'Neal (Seminole) misses free throw 2 of 2

Michael Feenane (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 78-48

Final Score: Columbus 78, Seminole (Sanford) 48. Columbus advances to the Class 7A Championship Game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Published |Modified
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida