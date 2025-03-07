Florida high school boys basketball Class 7A Semifinals: Seminole (Sanford) vs Columbus live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school boys basketball state championships resume with the Seminole (Sanford) Seminoles taking on the Columbus Explorers.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 7A championship game on Saturday.
Seminole is in the Final Four for the first time since 2022
Columbus is in their fourth consecutive Final Four.
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Seminole (Sanford)
9
15
15
9
48
Columbus
27
29
18
4
78
PREGAME
The Class 7A boys basketball semifinal between Seminole (Sanford) and Columbus will tip-off at 11:00 a.m.
Seminole Starting Lineup: Jorden Pittman, Darvius Colyer, Tristen Payton, Jeysen Williams, Markel Barber
Columbus Starting Lineup: Cello Jackson, Cayden Boozer, Jaxon Richardson, Caleb Gaskins, Cameron Boozer
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Columbus wins the opening tip
Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 2-0 Columbus
Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-0
Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-0
Jeysen Williams (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-2
Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 8-2
Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-2
Timeout Seminole. Columbus leading 10-2 with 4:20 left in the first quarter
Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 12-2
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 14-2
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 1... 15-2
Two minutes left in the first quarter... Columbus leads 19-2
Jorein O'Neal (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 19-4
Darvius Colyer (Seminole) scores a 3-point field goal... 19-7
Timeout Columbus. 19-7 Columbus with 1:24 left in the opening quarter
Keeper Jackson (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 22-7
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 24-7
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 1... 25-7
Colyer (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 25-9
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 27-9
End of 1st Quarter: Columbus 27, Seminole (Sanford) 9
2ND QUARTER
Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 29-9 Columbus
Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 31-9
Caleb Gaskins (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 33-9
Jorden Pittman (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 33-11
Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) misses free throw 1 of 2
Richardson (Columbus) makes free throw 2 of 2... 34-11
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 2... 36-11
Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 38-11
Caleb Gaskins (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 40-11
Timeout Seminole: Columbus leading 40-11 with 4:07 left in the second quarter
Sebastian Cameron (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 40-13
Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 42-13
Jeysen Williams (Seminole) scores a 3-point field goal... 42-16
Gaskins (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 44-16
Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 46-16
Colyer (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 46-18
Colyer (Seminole) makes free throw 1 of 1... 46-19
Colyer (Seminole) makes a 3-point field goal... 46-22
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 48-22
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes 1 of 1 free throws... 49-22
Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 51-22
Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 54-22
Jorden Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 1 of 2... 54-23
Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 2 of 2... 54-24
Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 56-24
Halftime: Columbus 56, Seminole (Sanford) 24
3RD QUARTER
Second half is underway
Columbus still in control, leading 58-30 with 6:40 left in the third quarter
Jaxon Richardson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 60-30
Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 62-32
Darvius Colyer (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 62-34
Cayden Boozer (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 65-34
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 1 of 2... 66-34
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) makes free throw 2 of 2... 67-34
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 69-34
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 3-point field goal... 72-34
Under two minutes left in the third quarter... 72-37 Columbus
Cameron Boozer (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 74-39
End of 3rd Quarter: Columbus 74, Seminole (Sanford) 39
4TH QUARTER
Under six minutes remaining. Score remains 74-39 Columbus
Jeysen Williams (Seminole) scores a 3-point field goal... 74-42
Jorden Pittman (Seminole) scores a 2-point field goal... 74-44
Timeout Seminole. Columbus leading 74-44 with 3:47 left in the fourth quarter
Cello Jackson (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 76-44
Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 1 of 2... 76-47
Pittman (Seminole) makes free throw 2 of 2... 76-48
Jorein O'Neal (Seminole) misses free throw 1 of 2
O'Neal (Seminole) misses free throw 2 of 2
Michael Feenane (Columbus) scores a 2-point field goal... 78-48
Final Score: Columbus 78, Seminole (Sanford) 48. Columbus advances to the Class 7A Championship Game on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.