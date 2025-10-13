Florida High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 13, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of October 13, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (5-1)
2. St. Petersburg Catholic (7-1)
3. Williston (6-1)
4. True North Classical Academy (4-3)
5. Westminster Christian (7-1)
6. Frostproof (5-2)
7. Benjamin (3-4)
8. Palmer Trinity (4-1)
9. Fort White (4-3)
10. Edison (2-4)
11. Impact Christian Academy (4-3)
12. North Florida Educational Institute (3-4)
13. Union County (2-4)
14. Somerset Prep (2-5)
15. Taylor (2-4)
16. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-4)
17. FAMU (1-5)
18. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-5)
19. P.K. Yonge (0-7)
20. Somerset Academy Key (0-8)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lakewood (8-0)
2. The Villages Charter (8-0)
3. Bradford (7-1)
4. Umatilla (8-0)
5. Glades Central (7-0)
6. Taylor County (6-1)
7. West Nassau (7-1)
8. Carol City (6-2)
9. Gulliver Prep (4-2)
10. Killian (4-2)
11. Freeport (4-2)
12. North Miami Beach (4-3)
13. South Sumter (5-2)
14. South Walton (5-2)
15. Baldwin (5-2)
16. Astronaut (5-3)
17. Fernandina Beach (4-3)
18. Cocoa (2-4)
19. Ransom Everglades (3-4)
20. Avon Park (4-2)
21. Monsignor Pace (2-4)
22. Newberry (3-4)
23. Booker T. Washington (2-6)
24. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-2)
25. Gadsden County (1-6)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker (7-1)
2. Northwestern (6-1)
3. Raines (6-0)
4. Yulee (7-0)
5. Miami Central (4-1)
6. Eau Gallie (5-2)
7. Bay (6-1)
8. Merritt Island (4-2)
9. Nature Coast Tech (7-1)
10. Eastside (5-2)
11. Lely (5-2)
12. Tavares (5-2)
13. Cypress Lake (5-3)
14. Wakulla (5-2)
15. Jefferson (7-1)
16. Dunnellon (4-4)
17. Key West (4-3)
18. Somerset Academy (6-3)
19. Titusville (3-4)
20. Hernando (5-2)
21. Bayshore (4-4)
22. Satellite (5-1)
23. Weeki Wachee (6-1)
24. Boca Ciega (4-3)
25. Baker County (4-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine (7-0)
2. Choctawhatchee (8-0)
3. Columbia (7-1)
4. Zephyrhills (7-0)
5. Jones (5-2)
6. Jensen Beach (7-0)
7. Vanguard (6-1)
8. Dillard (6-0)
9. Port Charlotte (5-1)
10. Auburndale (5-2)
11. Lake Wales (6-2)
12. Hialeah (6-1)
13. Clearwater (5-3)
14. New Smyrna Beach (5-2)
15. Naples (5-2-1)
16. Archbishop McCarthy (5-2)
17. South Fort Myers (5-2)
18. Plantation (4-2)
19. Dunbar (5-2)
20. River Ridge (6-2)
21. Lecanto (5-3)
22. Gulf (4-3)
23. Blake (5-3)
24. Seabreeze (4-3)
25. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (5-3)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Lakeland (6-1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1)
3. Gaither (6-1)
4. Mater Academy Charter (7-0)
5. Edgewater (8-0)
6. Tampa Bay Tech (5-2)
7. Cape Coral (8-0)
8. Parrish Community (6-1)
9. Mainland (4-2)
10. Milton (6-1)
11. Mosley (6-1)
12. Ponte Vedra (5-2)
13. McArthur (5-2)
14. Beachside (5-1)
15. Atlantic (6-1)
16. Riverdale (5-1)
17. Martin County (6-1)
18. Lincoln (5-2)
19. Manatee (3-4)
20. Coconut Creek (6-2)
21. Middleburg (6-1)
22. Spoto (5-3)
23. Wesley Chapel (4-3)
24. North Miami (5-3)
25. Pinellas Park (4-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Armwood (7-0)
2. Buchholz (7-1)
3. West Boca Raton (6-1)
4. Oakleaf (6-1)
5. Southridge (6-1)
6. Nease (5-2)
7. Palmetto (5-1)
8. West Broward (5-2)
9. Mitchell (6-2)
10. Lennard (7-0)
11. Osceola (5-2)
12. Evans (5-1)
13. East Lake (6-1)
14. Mandarin (6-2)
15. South Lake (5-2)
16. Melbourne (5-2)
17. Forest (5-2)
18. Largo (5-3)
19. Lake Howell (6-2)
20. St. Cloud (5-2)
21. Monarch (4-3)
22. Crestview (3-3)
23. Durant (4-4)
24. South Plantation (5-1)
25. Plant (3-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. DeLand (8-0)
2. Vero Beach (7-0)
3. Spruce Creek (6-1)
4. Boone (7-0)
5. West Orange (6-1)
6. Jupiter (7-0)
7. Sumner (6-2)
8. Lake Mary (5-2)
9. Plant City (6-2)
10. Venice (4-3)
11. Palmetto (5-1)
12. Central (5-1)
13. Riverview (6-1-1)
14. Ocoee (6-1)
15. Dr. Phillips (5-1)
16. Hagerty (4-3)
17. Windermere (6-0)
18. Winter Haven (5-2)
19. Santaluces (4-2)
20. East Ridge (5-1)
21. Spanish River (4-2)
22. Goleman (4-3)
23. Lake Brantley (5-2)
24. Creekside (4-4)
25. Palm Beach Central (3-4)