High School

Florida High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025

Check out the latest Florida high school football computer rankings for every classification as of October 20, 2025

Gray Reid

Middleton vs Jesuit from Oct. 10, 2025
Middleton vs Jesuit from Oct. 10, 2025 / Corey Jones

Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:

FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings

1. Chaminade-Madonna (6-1)

2. St. Petersburg Catholic (8-1)

3. Williston (7-1)

4. True North Classical Academy (5-3)

5. Westminster Christian (7-1)

6. Frostproof (6-2)

7. Impact Christian Academy (5-3)

8. North Florida Educational Institute (4-4)

9. Benjamin (3-5)

10. Edison (2-4)

11. Fort White (4-4)

12. Palmer Trinity (4-2)

13. Union County (2-5)

14. FAMU (1-5)

15. Somerset Prep (2-6)

16. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-4)

17. Taylor (2-5)

18. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-6)

19. Somerset Academy Key (0-8)

20. P.K. Yonge (0-8)

View full Class 1A rankings

FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings

1. Lakewood (9-0)

2. Bradford (8-1)

3. Taylor County (7-1)

4. Umatilla (9-0)

5. West Nassau (7-1)

6. Glades Central (7-1)

7. The Villages Charter (8-1)

8. Carol City (6-2)

9. Cocoa (3-4)

10. Gulliver Prep (4-2)

11. South Walton (6-2)

12. Killian (4-2)

13. Baldwin (6-2)

14. South Sumter (5-3)

15. North Miami Beach (4-3)

16. Astronaut (5-3)

17. Newberry (4-4)

18. Avon Park (5-2)

19. Freeport (4-3)

20. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (4-2)

21. Ransom Everglades (4-4)

22. Fernandina Beach (4-4)

23. Bozeman (4-3)

24. Andrew Jackson (4-4)

25. Booker T. Washington (2-6)

View full Class 2A rankings

FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings

1. Booker (7-1)

2. Raines (7-0)

3. Northwestern (6-1)

4. Eau Gallie (6-2)

5. Yulee (7-1)

6. Merritt Island (5-2)

7. Eastside (6-2)

8. Miami Central (4-1)

9. Bay (7-1)

10. Jefferson (8-1)

11. Key West (5-3)

12. Satellite (6-1)

13. Weeki Wachee (7-1)

14. Cypress Lake (5-3)

15. Nature Coast Tech (7-2)

16. Somerset Academy (7-3)

17. Lely (5-3)

18. Chamberlain (6-2)

19. Bayshore (4-4)

20. Wakulla (5-3)

21. Titusville (3-5)

22. Hernando (6-2)

23. Tavares (5-3)

24. Estero (5-3)

25. Baker County (4-4)

View full Class 3A rankings

FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings

1. St. Augustine (8-0)

2. Jones (6-2)

3. Zephyrhills (8-0)

4. Choctawhatchee (8-0)

5. Columbia (7-1)

6. Port Charlotte (6-1)

7. Lake Wales (6-2)

8. Auburndale (6-2)

9. Clearwater (6-3)

10. Naples (6-2-1)

11. Dillard (6-0)

12. Archbishop McCarthy (6-2)

13. Hialeah (6-1)

14. South Fort Myers (6-2)

15. Plantation (5-2)

16. Jensen Beach (7-1)

17. Vanguard (6-2)

18. Dunbar (6-2)

19. New Smyrna Beach (6-2)

20. River Ridge (6-2)

21. Gulf (5-3)

22. Blake (6-3)

23. Rockledge (3-5)

24. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (5-3)

25. Southeast (6-2)

View full Class 4A rankings

FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings

1. Lakeland (7-1)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1)

3. Edgewater (9-0)

4. Gaither (7-1)

5. Mainland (5-2)

6. Tampa Bay Tech (6-2)

7. Parrish Community (7-1)

8. Mosley (7-1)

9. Atlantic (7-1)

10. Ponte Vedra (6-2)

11. Riverdale (6-1)

12. Milton (7-1)

13. Mater Academy Charter (7-1)

14. McArthur (6-2)

15. Middleburg (7-1)

16. Cape Coral (8-1)

17. Beachside (5-2)

18. Coconut Creek (6-2)

19. Martin County (6-2)

20. Wesley Chapel (5-3)

21. Manatee (3-5)

22. Sebring (3-4)

23. Pinellas Park (5-4)

24. Lincoln (5-3)

25. Lake Gibson (5-3)

View full Class 5A rankings

FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings

1. Armwood (8-0)

2. Buchholz (7-1)

3. Palmetto (6-1)

4. Evans (6-1)

5. Oakleaf (7-1)

6. Nease (6-2)

7. Osceola (6-2)

8. West Boca Raton (6-2)

9. West Broward (6-2)

10. Southridge (6-1)

11. Mitchell (6-2)

12. Mandarin (6-2)

13. South Lake (6-2)

14. East Lake (6-2)

15. St. Cloud (6-2)

16. Lennard (7-1)

17. Oviedo (6-2)

18. Forest (6-2)

19. Melbourne (5-2)

20. Viera (5-3)

21. Largo (5-3)

22. Crestview (4-3)

23. Tate (6-2)

24. Land O' Lakes (5-3)

25. Riverview (5-3)

View full Class 6A rankings

FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings

1. Vero Beach (8-0)

2. DeLand (8-0)

3. Boone (8-0)

4. Jupiter (8-0)

5. Venice (5-3)

6. Riverview (6-1-1)

7. Central (6-1)

8. Sumner (7-2)

9. West Orange (7-1)

10. Spruce Creek (6-2)

11. Palmetto (5-1)

12. Lake Mary (5-3)

13. Windermere (7-0)

14. Hagerty (5-3)

15. Santaluces (5-2)

16. Lake Brantley (6-2)

17. Plant City (6-3)

18. Ocoee (6-2)

19. Winter Haven (6-2)

20. Palm Beach Central (4-4)

21. Alonso (6-2)

22. Winter Park (4-5)

23. Dr. Phillips (5-2)

24. Seminole (4-4)

25. Lake Nona (5-3)

View full Class 7A rankings

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Florida