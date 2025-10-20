Florida High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (6-1)
2. St. Petersburg Catholic (8-1)
3. Williston (7-1)
4. True North Classical Academy (5-3)
5. Westminster Christian (7-1)
6. Frostproof (6-2)
7. Impact Christian Academy (5-3)
8. North Florida Educational Institute (4-4)
9. Benjamin (3-5)
10. Edison (2-4)
11. Fort White (4-4)
12. Palmer Trinity (4-2)
13. Union County (2-5)
14. FAMU (1-5)
15. Somerset Prep (2-6)
16. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-4)
17. Taylor (2-5)
18. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-6)
19. Somerset Academy Key (0-8)
20. P.K. Yonge (0-8)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lakewood (9-0)
2. Bradford (8-1)
3. Taylor County (7-1)
4. Umatilla (9-0)
5. West Nassau (7-1)
6. Glades Central (7-1)
7. The Villages Charter (8-1)
8. Carol City (6-2)
9. Cocoa (3-4)
10. Gulliver Prep (4-2)
11. South Walton (6-2)
12. Killian (4-2)
13. Baldwin (6-2)
14. South Sumter (5-3)
15. North Miami Beach (4-3)
16. Astronaut (5-3)
17. Newberry (4-4)
18. Avon Park (5-2)
19. Freeport (4-3)
20. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (4-2)
21. Ransom Everglades (4-4)
22. Fernandina Beach (4-4)
23. Bozeman (4-3)
24. Andrew Jackson (4-4)
25. Booker T. Washington (2-6)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker (7-1)
2. Raines (7-0)
3. Northwestern (6-1)
4. Eau Gallie (6-2)
5. Yulee (7-1)
6. Merritt Island (5-2)
7. Eastside (6-2)
8. Miami Central (4-1)
9. Bay (7-1)
10. Jefferson (8-1)
11. Key West (5-3)
12. Satellite (6-1)
13. Weeki Wachee (7-1)
14. Cypress Lake (5-3)
15. Nature Coast Tech (7-2)
16. Somerset Academy (7-3)
17. Lely (5-3)
18. Chamberlain (6-2)
19. Bayshore (4-4)
20. Wakulla (5-3)
21. Titusville (3-5)
22. Hernando (6-2)
23. Tavares (5-3)
24. Estero (5-3)
25. Baker County (4-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine (8-0)
2. Jones (6-2)
3. Zephyrhills (8-0)
4. Choctawhatchee (8-0)
5. Columbia (7-1)
6. Port Charlotte (6-1)
7. Lake Wales (6-2)
8. Auburndale (6-2)
9. Clearwater (6-3)
10. Naples (6-2-1)
11. Dillard (6-0)
12. Archbishop McCarthy (6-2)
13. Hialeah (6-1)
14. South Fort Myers (6-2)
15. Plantation (5-2)
16. Jensen Beach (7-1)
17. Vanguard (6-2)
18. Dunbar (6-2)
19. New Smyrna Beach (6-2)
20. River Ridge (6-2)
21. Gulf (5-3)
22. Blake (6-3)
23. Rockledge (3-5)
24. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (5-3)
25. Southeast (6-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Lakeland (7-1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1)
3. Edgewater (9-0)
4. Gaither (7-1)
5. Mainland (5-2)
6. Tampa Bay Tech (6-2)
7. Parrish Community (7-1)
8. Mosley (7-1)
9. Atlantic (7-1)
10. Ponte Vedra (6-2)
11. Riverdale (6-1)
12. Milton (7-1)
13. Mater Academy Charter (7-1)
14. McArthur (6-2)
15. Middleburg (7-1)
16. Cape Coral (8-1)
17. Beachside (5-2)
18. Coconut Creek (6-2)
19. Martin County (6-2)
20. Wesley Chapel (5-3)
21. Manatee (3-5)
22. Sebring (3-4)
23. Pinellas Park (5-4)
24. Lincoln (5-3)
25. Lake Gibson (5-3)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Armwood (8-0)
2. Buchholz (7-1)
3. Palmetto (6-1)
4. Evans (6-1)
5. Oakleaf (7-1)
6. Nease (6-2)
7. Osceola (6-2)
8. West Boca Raton (6-2)
9. West Broward (6-2)
10. Southridge (6-1)
11. Mitchell (6-2)
12. Mandarin (6-2)
13. South Lake (6-2)
14. East Lake (6-2)
15. St. Cloud (6-2)
16. Lennard (7-1)
17. Oviedo (6-2)
18. Forest (6-2)
19. Melbourne (5-2)
20. Viera (5-3)
21. Largo (5-3)
22. Crestview (4-3)
23. Tate (6-2)
24. Land O' Lakes (5-3)
25. Riverview (5-3)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Vero Beach (8-0)
2. DeLand (8-0)
3. Boone (8-0)
4. Jupiter (8-0)
5. Venice (5-3)
6. Riverview (6-1-1)
7. Central (6-1)
8. Sumner (7-2)
9. West Orange (7-1)
10. Spruce Creek (6-2)
11. Palmetto (5-1)
12. Lake Mary (5-3)
13. Windermere (7-0)
14. Hagerty (5-3)
15. Santaluces (5-2)
16. Lake Brantley (6-2)
17. Plant City (6-3)
18. Ocoee (6-2)
19. Winter Haven (6-2)
20. Palm Beach Central (4-4)
21. Alonso (6-2)
22. Winter Park (4-5)
23. Dr. Phillips (5-2)
24. Seminole (4-4)
25. Lake Nona (5-3)