Florida high school football computer rankings (10/24/2024)
Another week of the 2024 Florida high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
What would the FHSAA football postseason look like in the new College Football Playoff 12-team format?
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest Florida football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl