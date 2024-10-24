What would the FHSAA football postseason look like in the new College Football Playoff 12-team format?
The end of the 2024 Florida high school football season in the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) is coming to a close, but with that our minds have wondered about a certain hypothetical scenario: What would the FHSAA's football playoffs look like under the new 12-team College Football Playoff format set to take place this winter?
We at High School On SI Florida went ahead and matched up the top 12 teams based on the latest FHSAA high school football rankings this past week. From there, we show you all six matchups and some of the teams that would be on the bubble in this hypothetical scenario.
Down below are the matchups:
No. 12 Raines (7-0) at No. 1 Nease (6-0)
The Battle of Northeast Florida teams comes to head between the top team, Nease, and the last a final club in Raines. Collin Drafts has done a really nice job with the Panthers this season and is in the discussion for Coach of the Year in the state of Florida. This would be a defensive game that would come down to the final quarter.
No. 11 Lake Mary (6-2) at No. 2 Lakeland (7-0)
Wait, wait. Didn't we already see this game from the regular season? Why yes you did and that's why we would love nothing more than to see a redux between the Rams and the Dreadnaughts Part II occur. The first meeting on Sep. 6th was an absolute doozy, with Lakeland edging out Lake Mary 35-34 in overtime behind a huge performance from MVP candidate Shanard Clower. I'm sure Noah Grubbs would like a second shot at the Dreadanaughts.
No. 10 Miami Norland (6-2) at No. 3 Venice (7-1)
Miami Norland's talented defensive front up against the offensive line of Venice's would be a sight to see. The Indians have shown the ability to run the ball effectively up against just about anyone, even including IMG Academy. We feel like this game would be high-scoring by both clubs and has all the makings of an all-time classic between the two powerhouses.
No. 9 Gadsden County (6-1) at No. 4 The First Academy (7-1)
Most intriguing contest when it comes to not having all the household high school stars on either side would most certainly come between the Jaguars and Royals. In Year 2 of Jeff Conaway, The First Academy has taken a metoric rise to the top in becoming one of the state's best teams. Owning wins over Edgewater and Sanford Seminole has validated that. Flipping to Gadsden County, the Jaguars have just the one loss to Coffee (Georgia), playing well against Venice in the preseason makes this a must-see game.
No. 8 Cardinal Newman (7-0) at No. 5 Jones (7-0)
It's hard to not see Jones just relying on the playmaking abilities of quarterback Dereon Coleman and letting him guide them into the next round. For what the Fightin' Tigers have done all season long, which is stay toe-to-toe would any team around the state, we'd imagine this to be another one under their belt. If they met, we think it should be played over at good ole Camping World Stadium.
No. 7 Miami Central (6-1) at No. 6 Armwood (7-0)
Would the 305 get their revenge after the Hawks came down to South Florida in the preseason and routed Miami Norland? This would arguably be the best game of them all when it comes down to first round matchups, as the Rockets just defeated Miami Norland for the GMAC championship and thw Hawks have proven themselves as the Tampa Bay area's best team. This is a go grab your popcorn and watch two very talented skill groups go at it kinda game.
Bubble teams No. 13-20: Chaminade-Madonna, Manatee, Niceville, Vanguard, Eau Gallie, Bolles, Mosley, Wiregrass Ranch
Noticeable teams below No. 20: St. Thomas Aquinas, Cardinal Mooney, Clearwater Central Catholic, Plantation American Heritage, Miami Northwestern, Naples, West Boca Raton
