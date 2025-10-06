Florida High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna (5-1)
2. St. Petersburg Catholic (6-1)
3. Williston (5-1)
4. Westminster Christian (6-1)
5. True North Classical Academy (3-3)
6. Benjamin (3-4)
7. Frostproof (4-2)
8. Palmer Trinity (2-1)
9. Fort White (3-3)
10. Edison (2-4)
11. North Florida Educational Institute (2-4)
12. Impact Christian Academy (3-3)
13. Union County (2-4)
14. Taylor (2-3)
15. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green (1-3)
16. Somerset Prep (1-5)
17. FAMU (1-4)
18. Somerset Academy South Homestead (0-3)
19. Somerset Academy Key (0-7)
20. P.K. Yonge (0-6)
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lakewood (6-0)
2. Taylor County (6-0)
3. The Villages Charter (7-0)
4. Bradford (6-1)
5. West Nassau (6-1)
6. Carol City (6-1)
7. Umatilla (7-0)
8. Glades Central (6-0)
9. Freeport (4-1)
10. South Sumter (5-1)
11. Killian (4-2)
12. Gulliver Prep (3-2)
13. Fernandina Beach (4-2)
14. Astronaut (4-2)
15. Somerset Academy Silver Palms (3-1)
16. South Walton (4-2)
17. Newberry (3-3)
18. North Miami Beach (3-3)
19. Ransom Everglades (3-4)
20. Baldwin (4-2)
21. Cocoa (2-4)
22. Avon Park (3-2)
23. North Bay Haven Academy (3-3)
24. Monsignor Pace (2-4)
25. Inlet Grove (3-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker (6-1)
2. Raines (5-0)
3. Northwestern (5-1)
4. Yulee (6-0)
5. Eau Gallie (5-2)
6. Bay (5-1)
7. Merritt Island (4-2)
8. Nature Coast Tech (6-1)
9. Miami Central (3-1)
10. Eastside (4-2)
11. Bayshore (4-3)
12. Satellite (5-0)
13. Lely (4-2)
14. Chamberlain (5-1)
15. Key West (4-2)
16. Jefferson (6-1)
17. Tavares (4-2)
18. Weeki Wachee (5-1)
19. Wakulla (4-2)
20. Titusville (3-4)
21. Cypress Lake (4-3)
22. Somerset Academy (5-3)
23. Dunnellon (3-4)
24. Menendez (3-3)
25. Baker County (3-4)
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine (6-0)
2. Choctawhatchee (7-0)
3. Columbia (6-1)
4. Zephyrhills (6-0)
5. Vanguard (6-1)
6. Lake Wales (6-1)
7. Hialeah (6-1)
8. Jensen Beach (6-0)
9. Naples (5-1-1)
10. Dillard (5-0)
11. Archbishop McCarthy (5-1)
12. Jones (4-2)
13. Auburndale (4-2)
14. Dunbar (5-1)
15. Port Charlotte (4-1)
16. Clearwater (4-3)
17. Southeast (5-1)
18. River Ridge (6-1)
19. New Smyrna Beach (4-2)
20. South Fort Myers (4-2)
21. Blake (4-3)
22. Dr. Joaquin Garcia (5-2)
23. Lecanto (4-3)
24. Booker T. Washington (4-2)
25. Deltona (3-3)
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (4-1)
2. Lakeland (5-1)
3. Mater Academy Charter (6-0)
4. Edgewater (7-0)
5. Gaither (5-1)
6. Parrish Community (5-1)
7. Cape Coral (7-0)
8. Beachside (5-1)
9. Mainland (4-2)
10. Martin County (5-1)
11. Milton (5-1)
12. Middleburg (6-0)
13. Tampa Bay Tech (4-2)
14. Mosley (5-1)
15. McArthur (4-2)
16. Coconut Creek (6-1)
17. Ponte Vedra (4-2)
18. Manatee (3-4)
19. Atlantic (5-1)
20. Riverdale (4-1)
21. Lincoln (4-2)
22. Spoto (4-3)
23. North Miami (4-2)
24. Chiles (4-2)
25. Winter Springs (5-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Buchholz (6-1)
2. Armwood (6-0)
3. West Boca Raton (5-1)
4. Lennard (7-0)
5. Southridge (5-1)
6. Palmetto (4-1)
7. Nease (4-2)
8. Oakleaf (5-1)
9. Evans (5-1)
10. Mandarin (5-2)
11. Mitchell (5-2)
12. West Broward (4-2)
13. Osceola (4-2)
14. East Lake (5-1)
15. South Lake (4-2)
16. St. Cloud (5-2)
17. Lake Howell (5-2)
18. Fletcher (5-2)
19. Viera (4-2)
20. Tate (5-1)
21. Royal Palm Beach (5-1)
22. Oviedo (4-2)
23. Largo (4-3)
24. Melbourne (4-2)
25. Davenport (4-2)
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. DeLand (7-0)
2. Vero Beach (6-0)
3. Spruce Creek (5-1)
4. Riverview (6-0-1)
5. Boone (6-0)
6. Jupiter (6-0)
7. West Orange (5-1)
8. Ocoee (6-1)
9. Lake Mary (4-2)
10. Palmetto (4-1)
11. Sumner (5-2)
12. Central (4-1)
13. Windermere (6-0)
14. East Ridge (5-0)
15. Lake Brantley (5-1)
16. Plant City (5-2)
17. Alonso (5-1)
18. Goleman (4-2)
19. Venice (3-3)
20. Sarasota (4-2)
21. Dr. Phillips (4-1)
22. Strawberry Crest (5-1)
23. Winter Haven (4-2)
24. Santaluces (3-2)
25. Coral Gables (3-2)