Florida High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Florida high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Florida high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
FHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Chaminade-Madonna - 4-1
2. St. Petersburg Catholic - 5-1
3. Westminster Christian - 6-0
4. Williston - 4-1
5. Impact Christian Academy - 3-2
6. Fort White - 3-2
7. Edison - 2-3
8. Benjamin - 2-4
9. True North Classical Academy - 2-3
10. Palmer Trinity - 2-1
11. North Florida Educational Institute - 2-3
12. Frostproof - 3-2
13. Union County - 2-3
14. Taylor - 2-3
15. Somerset Prep - 1-4
16. BridgePrep Academy of Village Green - 1-3
17. Somerset Academy South Homestead - 0-3
18. FAMU - 0-4
19. P.K. Yonge - 0-5
20. Somerset Academy Key - 0-7
FHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Lakewood - 5-0
2. The Villages Charter - 6-0
3. Bradford - 5-1
4. Taylor County - 5-0
5. Glades Central - 6-0
6. Carol City - 5-1
7. Umatilla - 6-0
8. West Nassau - 5-1
9. South Sumter - 5-1
10. Freeport - 4-1
11. Gulliver Prep - 3-2
12. South Walton - 4-1
13. Cocoa - 2-3
14. Hallandale - 3-1
15. Astronaut - 4-2
16. Fernandina Beach - 4-2
17. North Miami Beach - 3-2
18. Killian - 3-2
19. Somerset Academy Silver Palms - 3-1
20. Monsignor Pace - 2-3
21. Lake Placid - 2-2
22. Baldwin - 4-2
23. Ransom Everglades - 2-4
24. Tenoroc - 2-3
25. Andrew Jackson - 3-3
FHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Booker - 5-1
2. Yulee - 6-0
3. Raines - 4-0
4. Miami Central - 3-0
5. Eau Gallie - 4-2
6. Northwestern - 4-1
7. Bay - 5-1
8. Merritt Island - 4-2
9. Weeki Wachee - 5-1
10. Key West - 4-2
11. Nature Coast Tech - 5-1
12. Satellite - 5-0
13. Eastside - 4-2
14. Bayshore - 4-2
15. Somerset Academy - 5-2
16. Cypress Lake - 4-2
17. Godby - 3-2
18. Jefferson - 5-1
19. Lely - 3-2
20. Chamberlain - 4-1
21. Wakulla - 3-2
22. Menendez - 3-3
23. Tavares - 3-2
24. Hernando - 3-2
25. Boca Ciega - 3-2
FHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. St. Augustine - 6-0
2. Zephyrhills - 6-0
3. Choctawhatchee - 6-0
4. Jensen Beach - 6-0
5. Lake Wales - 5-1
6. Columbia - 5-1
7. Vanguard - 5-1
8. River Ridge - 6-0
9. Hialeah - 5-1
10. Naples - 4-1-1
11. Clearwater - 4-2
12. Jones - 4-2
13. Archbishop McCarthy - 5-1
14. New Smyrna Beach - 4-1
15. Dillard - 4-0
16. Auburndale - 3-2
17. Port Charlotte - 4-1
18. Dunbar - 4-1
19. Southeast - 4-1
20. Blake - 3-3
21. Dr. Joaquin Garcia - 4-2
22. Plantation - 3-2
23. South Fort Myers - 3-2
24. Rockledge - 2-3
25. Rickards - 2-4
FHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Aquinas - 4-1
2. Mater Academy Charter - 6-0
3. Edgewater - 6-0
4. Lakeland - 4-1
5. Gaither - 5-1
6. Mainland - 4-1
7. Atlantic - 5-0
8. Cape Coral - 6-0
9. Tampa Bay Tech - 4-2
10. Mosley - 5-1
11. Middleburg - 6-0
12. Manatee - 3-3
13. Parrish Community - 4-1
14. Riverdale - 4-1
15. Beachside - 4-1
16. Chiles - 4-1
17. Milton - 5-1
18. Coconut Creek - 5-1
19. Ponte Vedra - 4-2
20. Martin County - 4-1
21. Winter Springs - 5-1
22. McArthur - 3-2
23. Sebring - 2-2
24. Immokalee - 3-1
25. Lincoln - 3-2
FHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Armwood - 6-0
2. Buchholz - 5-1
3. Southridge - 4-1
4. West Boca Raton - 4-1
5. Palmetto - 4-1
6. Lennard - 6-0
7. Evans - 5-1
8. Oakleaf - 5-1
9. East Lake - 5-1
10. Nease - 4-2
11. Mandarin - 4-2
12. West Broward - 3-2
13. Forest - 4-1
14. Osceola - 4-2
15. Flanagan - 4-1
16. South Lake - 4-2
17. Mitchell - 4-2
18. Tate - 5-1
19. St. Cloud - 4-2
20. Monarch - 3-2
21. Lake Howell - 4-2
22. Wharton - 4-2
23. Fletcher - 4-2
24. Largo - 3-3
25. Viera - 3-2
FHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. DeLand - 6-0
2. Boone - 6-0
3. Vero Beach - 5-0
4. Riverview - 5-0-1
5. Spruce Creek - 5-1
6. Sumner - 5-1
7. West Orange - 5-1
8. East Ridge - 5-0
9. Ocoee - 5-1
10. Jupiter - 5-0
11. Windermere - 6-0
12. Palmetto - 4-1
13. Plant City - 5-1
14. Goleman - 4-1
15. Winter Haven - 4-1
16. Venice - 3-2
17. Hagerty - 3-2
18. Lake Mary - 3-2
19. Santaluces - 3-2
20. Dr. Phillips - 4-1
21. Central - 3-1
22. Strawberry Crest - 5-1
23. Alonso - 4-1
24. Lake Brantley - 4-1
25. Coral Gables - 3-2