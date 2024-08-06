Florida high school football: Every all-state selection & award winner returning in 2024
After the last Florida high school state football champion was crowned at Florida A&M's Bragg Memorial Stadium last December, SBLive took an in-depth look at the top performers across the state throughout the season.
Then, we identified the best of the best from that bunch — the players whose impact throughout the season outweighed the rest — and unveiled the SBLive All-Florida High School Football Team for 2023.
Though most of the selections are getting ready to grace major college football fields this fall, several of them are set to return to the prep gridiron this fall.
So before SBLive's 2024 Preseason All-State Team is unveiled as a part of SBLive's comprehensive coverage in the lead up to the fall season, we're taking a look back.
SBLive’s 2023 all-state Florida high school football award winners: Chaminade-Madonna's Jeremiah Smith is player of the year
Here is every SBLive all-state award winner returning in Florida:
Offensive player of the year: Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary, Jr.
If not for some key injuries to some of Grubbs' top wide receivers, we could be talking about a season in which the then-sophomore throws for 50-plus touchdowns.
The quarterback sensation was easily on his way for a record-breaking season, which could easily happen in the future for Grubbs. No offensive player had a direct hand in more touchdowns with an offense than any other skill this past 2023 season.
Grubbs finished the 2023 campaign by completing 208-of-354 passes for 3,670 yards, 49 touchdowns and also accounted for 4 rushing scores. Finishing the season with a hand in 53 touchdowns led all players out of the Sunshine State and the scary part of opposing defensive coordinators is he has two more seasons to go. The quarterback is a Notre Dame commitment.
Newcomer player of the year: Brady Hart, QB, Cocoa, Jr.
Following up the 2022 SBLive Florida Player of the Year was never going to be an easy feat. Blake Boda is always going to be one of one when it came to his meaning at Cocoa.
Hart, who has committed to Michigan, came pretty dang close to equally at the very least Boda's production through the passing game for the Tigers.
The first-year starter came onto the scene with extremely high expectations and met each and every one of them along the way to a Class 2S state championship.
The sensation finished the 2023 season by completing 288-of-437 passes for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns. Hart's best performance of the season came in a 37-36 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in which the sophomore went off against the mighty Raiders of Fort Lauderdale.
Here is every SBLive all-state honoree returning in Florida:
SBLIVE ALL-FLORIDA SELECTIONS RETURNING IN 2024
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Ennio Yapoor, Miami Norland, Sr.
Was a threat to not only hurt you with his arm, but also via use of his legs on any given play. Yapoor threw for 4,270 yards, 30 touchdowns versus just four picks and also rushed for 793 and 12 scores.
Running back: Shawn Simeon, Naples, Sr.
The bell cow for the Golden Eagles' ground attack was Simeon and the tailback was one of the toughest runners around to track down in the state. The junior rushed for 2,040 yards and scored 27 touchdowns, highlighted by a 387-yard, seven-touchdown performance against Port Charlotte in the 3S region semis. Simeon has committed to Toledo.
Wide receiver: Jabari Brady, Chaminade-Madonna, Jr.
When it comes to who might be the next best wide receiver out of South Florida could be Brady. As a sophomore, Brady had 1,392 yards on 70 receptions and 10 touchdowns at Monarch. Brady is drawing comparisons to Jeremiah Smith, who is now at Ohio State University. That's some good company to be compared to.
Wide receiver: Vernell Brown III, Jones, Sr.
The wide receiver came over from Wildwood last off-season and made a major impact offensively for the Fightin' Tigers. Brown III, who has committed to the University of Florida, hauled in 70 passes for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Hybrid: Jeff Jones, St. Petersburg, Sr.
When you carry the offense the way Jones did at St. Petersburg, you definitely belong in this category of hybrid. The Green Devils' quarterback had to do a lot on the offensive end, rushing for 2,178 yards on 182 carries, scoring 28 touchdowns. Added 845 yards passing on 67 completions and threw 10 touchdowns. Jones is 'Mr. Do Everything' for the Green Devils.
Placekicker: Jay Giunta, Buchholz, Jr.
As just a sophomore, Giunta makes the case of being a bonafide D-I kicker right now. Giunta was solid on PAT's (45-of-47) and was nearly automatic on field goals going 15-of-16 and hit a long of 47 yards.
Defense
Defensive lineman: Antonio Henley, Gaither, Sr.
The undersized defensive tackle played at a high level for the Class 3M state semifinalist Cowboys, with Henley tallying 77 tackles, 40 for a loss and 22 sacks.
Defensive lineman: Richardson Toussaint, South Broward, Sr.
Toussaint this last 2023 campaign for the Bulldogs had 27 sacks along with 63 tackles, 31 for loss, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
Defensive back: Drake Stubbs, Mandarin, Sr.
The highly coveted top defensive back intercepted six passes, broke up six more, recovered three fumbles and made 97 tackles, 8.5 went for a loss for the Class 4M runner-ups. Stubbs has committed to the University of Miami (FL).
Defensive back: Chris McCorkle, Cardinal Mooney, Sr.
McCorkle showed everyone on the biggest stage what he was fully capable of. The junior caught two passes for 116 yards, two touchdowns in the Class 1S state championship victory. Also played a major role defensively for the Cougars in helping them win a state title, intercepting eight passes. McCorkle has committed to Kansas.
Defensive back: Rukeem Stroud, Tampa Bay Tech, Sr.
The Titans’ junior intercepted six passes and broke up seventeen. Will be one of the state’s best defensive backs in 2024. Already has offers from schools like Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin.
Hybrid: DJ Pickett, Zephyrhills, Sr.
Whenever you play full-time at the free safety position and compile over 1,000 yards receiving, it's the definition of doing it on both sides of the ball. Pickett recently committed to Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers.
Other SBLive Florida 2023 all-state returners:
Dallas Golden, ATH, Berkeley Prep (Notre Dame commitment)
Malik Morris, ATH, Lakeland
Jayvan Boggs, WR, Cocoa (Missouri commitment)
CJ Ingram, QB, Hawthorne
