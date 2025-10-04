Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend.
Alonso 31, Steinbrenner 10
American 23, Dr. Krop 21
American Heritage 16, Somerset Academy - Canyons 13
American Heritage 31, Flanagan 0
Archbishop Carroll 12, Westminster Christian 3
Arnold 28, Walton 21
Auburndale 45, Ridge Community 6
Aucilla Christian 47, Calhoun County 14
Avon Park 29, Ida Baker 19
Baker County 49, Halifax Academy 6
Beachside 38, Tocoi Creek 14
Bell 47, Duval Charter 27
Benjamin 21, Seminole Ridge 7
Berkeley Prep 28, Bloomingdale 15
Bishop Kenny 56, Rickards 14
Bishop Verot 43, Oasis 0
Blake 58, King 0
Booker 27, Sebring 20
Booker T. Washington 30, Pensacola 20
Bradford 36, Palatka 0
Branford 56, Interlachen 20
Buchholz 44, Gainesville 0
Cairo 48, Leon 7
Calvary Christian Academy 14, Monsignor Pace 6
Cape Coral 30, Mariner 7
Cardinal Gibbons 51, Hallandale 14
Cardinal Mooney 49, Clearwater Central Catholic 28
Celebration 24, Liberty 6
Central 49, Legacy 14
Central Florida Christian Academy 47, Master's Academy 14
Chamberlain 36, Leto 0
Chaminade-Madonna 28, Monarch 8
Charlotte 45, Island Coast 13
Choctawhatchee 38, South Walton 6
Coconut Creek 45, South Broward 6
Columbia 35, Manatee 0
Coral Glades 20, Stoneman Douglas 7
Coral Springs Charter 35, Northeast 20
Cornerstone Charter Academy 37, Trinity Prep 12
Creekside 30, Fleming Island 27
Crestview 33, Pine Forest 8
Davenport 31, Haines City 6
DeLand 28, Mainland 20
Deltona 28, Pine Ridge 21
Doral Academy 20, Homestead 0
Dr. Joaquin Garcia 20, Wellington 12
Dunbar 21, Lehigh 19
Dunnellon 33, Specially Fit Academy 22
Durant 50, Newsome 21
East Bay 27, Wharton 24
Eau Gallie 51, Trinity Catholic 0
ED White 48, Atlantic Coast 21
Edgewater 28, Winter Park 21
Episcopal School of Jacksonville 23, North Florida Educational Institute 12
Escambia 29, Navarre 19
Ferguson 28, Miami Beach 14
First Coast 14, Sandalwood 7
Fivay 13, West Port 0
Fletcher 28, Flagler Palm Coast 12
Florida Christian 31, Aubrey Rogers 14
Florida State University School 40, Chiles 38
Foundation Christian Academy 48, Countryside Christian 0
Frostproof 36, Lake Placid 6
Golden Gate 36, Clewiston 25
Gulf 28, Sunlake 25
Gulf Coast 28, Barron Collier 21
Hamilton County 58, P.K. Yonge 14
Hardee 49, Wildwood 25
Hawthorne 41, Bayshore 0
Hialeah Gardens 40, Westland Hialeah 0
IMG Academy National 27, Venice 14
Immaculata-La Salle 42, Somerset Academy 0
Jefferson 63, Middleton 0
Jesuit 56, University 7
Jupiter 53, Suncoast 0
Keswick Christian 41, Canterbury 3
Killian 32, Tampa Catholic 17
King's Academy 50, Somerset Prep 7
LaBelle 62, Discovery 0
Lafayette 27, Fort White 20
Lake Brantley 43, Tohopekaliga 7
Lake Howell 51, Lyman 6
Lake Mary 45, North Miami Beach 13
Lake Region 20, Poinciana 6
Lake Wales 33, Clearwater 27
Lakeland 41, Sumner 9
Lakewood 50, Boca Ciega 14
Largo 42, St. Petersburg 14
Lecanto 47, Citrus 0
Leesburg 24, Eustis 14
Lely 40, Immokalee 28
Lennard 24, Plant City 0
Lincoln 30, Gadsden County 21
Loyd Star 29, Wilkinson County 18
Mandarin 38, Rockledge 10
Marco Island Academy 1, Miami Country Day 0
Martin County 44, Palm Bay 9
Matanzas 17, Mount Dora 13
McArthur 35, Deerfield Beach 0
Melbourne 49, Winter Springs 20
Merritt Island Christian 64, Legacy Charter 0
Mitchell 37, River Ridge 21
Mount Dora Christian Academy 22, Christ's Church Academy 0
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 17, Eagle's View 6
Naples 34, Fort Myers 7
Nature Coast Tech 28, Springstead 14
Newberry 27, Santa Fe 7
Niceville 17, Godby 0
Norland 28, Cocoa 6
Ocoee 42, Hudson 0
Orange Park 45, Westside 6
Orlando Christian Prep 71, Crescent City 20
Osceola 40, Seminole 0
Oviedo 41, Hagerty 26
Pahokee 26, Lake Worth 0
Palm Beach Central 48, Palm Beach Gardens 14
Parrish Community 12, Winter Haven 3
Paxon 47, Englewood 6
Pembroke Pines Charter 56, Nova 7
Piper 48, Boyd Anderson 0
Providence School 34, Impact Christian Academy 12
Ransom Everglades 38, Miami Springs 14
Ridgeview 31, KIPP Bold City 8
Riverview 54, IMG Academy Junior National 14
Royal Palm Beach 47, Boca Raton 8
Saint Andrew's 42, Harvest Community 0
Santa Fe Catholic 33, Tenoroc 26
Sarasota 41, Lakewood Ranch 37
Sarasota Christian 48, Gateway Charter 14
Seabreeze 26, Atlantic 6
Southeast 42, DeSoto County 0
Southridge 30, Edison 16
Space Coast 21, Bayside 7
Spoto 49, Freedom 0
St. Cloud 27, Gateway 0
St. Edward's 51, Boca Raton Christian 40
St. Frances 37, The First Academy 0
St. Petersburg Catholic 63, Victory Christian Academy 0
Sunset 14, Coral Park 12
Taylor County 41, Maclay 14
Tavares 22, New Smyrna Beach 6
The Villages Charter 49, Crystal River 0
Titusville 21, Melbourne Central Catholic 20
Treasure Coast 26, Atlantic 6
Trinity Christian Academy 22, Riverside 13
Umatilla 48, Lake Weir 8
University 47, Oxbridge Academy 0
Vanguard 48, North Marion 7
Vero Beach 42, Booker T. Washington 13
Viera 35, Cocoa Beach 7
Wakulla 30, Fort Walton Beach 22
Wesley Chapel 14, Forest 7
West Boca Raton 35, Western 0
West Nassau 52, Keystone Heights 0
Westwood 40, Port St. Lucie 0
Williston 42, Belleview 6
Wolfson 45, Stanton 8
Zarephath Academy 28, Union County 23