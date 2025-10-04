High School

Florida High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Florida High School Football

Gray Reid

The 2025 Florida high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend.

Alonso 31, Steinbrenner 10

American 23, Dr. Krop 21

American Heritage 16, Somerset Academy - Canyons 13

American Heritage 31, Flanagan 0

Archbishop Carroll 12, Westminster Christian 3

Arnold 28, Walton 21

Auburndale 45, Ridge Community 6

Aucilla Christian 47, Calhoun County 14

Avon Park 29, Ida Baker 19

Baker County 49, Halifax Academy 6

Beachside 38, Tocoi Creek 14

Bell 47, Duval Charter 27

Benjamin 21, Seminole Ridge 7

Berkeley Prep 28, Bloomingdale 15

Bishop Kenny 56, Rickards 14

Bishop Verot 43, Oasis 0

Blake 58, King 0

Booker 27, Sebring 20

Booker T. Washington 30, Pensacola 20

Bradford 36, Palatka 0

Branford 56, Interlachen 20

Buchholz 44, Gainesville 0

Cairo 48, Leon 7

Calvary Christian Academy 14, Monsignor Pace 6

Cape Coral 30, Mariner 7

Cardinal Gibbons 51, Hallandale 14

Cardinal Mooney 49, Clearwater Central Catholic 28

Celebration 24, Liberty 6

Central 49, Legacy 14

Central Florida Christian Academy 47, Master's Academy 14

Chamberlain 36, Leto 0

Chaminade-Madonna 28, Monarch 8

Charlotte 45, Island Coast 13

Choctawhatchee 38, South Walton 6

Coconut Creek 45, South Broward 6

Columbia 35, Manatee 0

Coral Glades 20, Stoneman Douglas 7

Coral Springs Charter 35, Northeast 20

Cornerstone Charter Academy 37, Trinity Prep 12

Creekside 30, Fleming Island 27

Crestview 33, Pine Forest 8

Davenport 31, Haines City 6

DeLand 28, Mainland 20

Deltona 28, Pine Ridge 21

Doral Academy 20, Homestead 0

Dr. Joaquin Garcia 20, Wellington 12

Dunbar 21, Lehigh 19

Dunnellon 33, Specially Fit Academy 22

Durant 50, Newsome 21

East Bay 27, Wharton 24

Eau Gallie 51, Trinity Catholic 0

ED White 48, Atlantic Coast 21

Edgewater 28, Winter Park 21

Episcopal School of Jacksonville 23, North Florida Educational Institute 12

Escambia 29, Navarre 19

Ferguson 28, Miami Beach 14

First Coast 14, Sandalwood 7

Fivay 13, West Port 0

Fletcher 28, Flagler Palm Coast 12

Florida Christian 31, Aubrey Rogers 14

Florida State University School 40, Chiles 38

Foundation Christian Academy 48, Countryside Christian 0

Frostproof 36, Lake Placid 6

Golden Gate 36, Clewiston 25

Gulf 28, Sunlake 25

Gulf Coast 28, Barron Collier 21

Hamilton County 58, P.K. Yonge 14

Hardee 49, Wildwood 25

Hawthorne 41, Bayshore 0

Hialeah Gardens 40, Westland Hialeah 0

IMG Academy National 27, Venice 14

Immaculata-La Salle 42, Somerset Academy 0

Jefferson 63, Middleton 0

Jesuit 56, University 7

Jupiter 53, Suncoast 0

Keswick Christian 41, Canterbury 3

Killian 32, Tampa Catholic 17

King's Academy 50, Somerset Prep 7

LaBelle 62, Discovery 0

Lafayette 27, Fort White 20

Lake Brantley 43, Tohopekaliga 7

Lake Howell 51, Lyman 6

Lake Mary 45, North Miami Beach 13

Lake Region 20, Poinciana 6

Lake Wales 33, Clearwater 27

Lakeland 41, Sumner 9

Lakewood 50, Boca Ciega 14

Largo 42, St. Petersburg 14

Lecanto 47, Citrus 0

Leesburg 24, Eustis 14

Lely 40, Immokalee 28

Lennard 24, Plant City 0

Lincoln 30, Gadsden County 21

Loyd Star 29, Wilkinson County 18

Mandarin 38, Rockledge 10

Marco Island Academy 1, Miami Country Day 0

Martin County 44, Palm Bay 9

Matanzas 17, Mount Dora 13

McArthur 35, Deerfield Beach 0

Melbourne 49, Winter Springs 20

Merritt Island Christian 64, Legacy Charter 0

Mitchell 37, River Ridge 21

Mount Dora Christian Academy 22, Christ's Church Academy 0

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 17, Eagle's View 6

Naples 34, Fort Myers 7

Nature Coast Tech 28, Springstead 14

Newberry 27, Santa Fe 7

Niceville 17, Godby 0

Norland 28, Cocoa 6

Ocoee 42, Hudson 0

Orange Park 45, Westside 6

Orlando Christian Prep 71, Crescent City 20

Osceola 40, Seminole 0

Oviedo 41, Hagerty 26

Pahokee 26, Lake Worth 0

Palm Beach Central 48, Palm Beach Gardens 14

Parrish Community 12, Winter Haven 3

Paxon 47, Englewood 6

Pembroke Pines Charter 56, Nova 7

Piper 48, Boyd Anderson 0

Providence School 34, Impact Christian Academy 12

Ransom Everglades 38, Miami Springs 14

Ridgeview 31, KIPP Bold City 8

Riverview 54, IMG Academy Junior National 14

Royal Palm Beach 47, Boca Raton 8

Saint Andrew's 42, Harvest Community 0

Santa Fe Catholic 33, Tenoroc 26

Sarasota 41, Lakewood Ranch 37

Sarasota Christian 48, Gateway Charter 14

Seabreeze 26, Atlantic 6

Southeast 42, DeSoto County 0

Southridge 30, Edison 16

Space Coast 21, Bayside 7

Spoto 49, Freedom 0

St. Cloud 27, Gateway 0

St. Edward's 51, Boca Raton Christian 40

St. Frances 37, The First Academy 0

St. Petersburg Catholic 63, Victory Christian Academy 0

Sunset 14, Coral Park 12

Taylor County 41, Maclay 14

Tavares 22, New Smyrna Beach 6

The Villages Charter 49, Crystal River 0

Titusville 21, Melbourne Central Catholic 20

Treasure Coast 26, Atlantic 6

Trinity Christian Academy 22, Riverside 13

Umatilla 48, Lake Weir 8

University 47, Oxbridge Academy 0

Vanguard 48, North Marion 7

Vero Beach 42, Booker T. Washington 13

Viera 35, Cocoa Beach 7

Wakulla 30, Fort Walton Beach 22

Wesley Chapel 14, Forest 7

West Boca Raton 35, Western 0

West Nassau 52, Keystone Heights 0

Westwood 40, Port St. Lucie 0

Williston 42, Belleview 6

Wolfson 45, Stanton 8

Zarephath Academy 28, Union County 23

