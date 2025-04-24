Florida high school football: Hagerty announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the Sunshine State and High School on SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Hagerty Huskies announced the following slate of games for 2025. Hagerty will play in a three-school Kickoff Classic jamboree and 10 regular season games, including contests against Lake Mary, crosstown rival Oviedo, and Seminole.
Last season, Lake Mary went 12-3 and finished as Class 7A state runner-up; Oviedo, 8-3, advanced to Class 6A regional quarterfinals; and Seminole, 10-2, advanced to Class 7A regional finals.
Among other teams on the schedule are Boone, Lake Brantley and Mount Dora, the last of which went 8-3 and advanced to the Class 3A regional quarterfinals last season.
Hagerty last year went 5-5 under coach Steven Mikles.
Below is the Huskies’ 2025 regular season schedule with official game times:
2025 HAGERTY HUSKIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at New Smyrna Beach (preseason Kickoff Classic jamboree vs. New Smyrna Beach, Merritt Island), 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 22: at Lake Howell, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Boone, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5: vs. Lake Toho, 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: Bye
Sept. 19: vs. Timber Creek, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Lake Mary, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: at Oviedo, 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Lake Brantley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Mount Dora, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: at Seminole, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Lyman, 7 p.m.
