Florida high school football: Lake Mary has record 205 students sign up for spring drills
Finishing as state runner-up can do wonders for high school football registrations. The Lake Mary Rams will be the first to tell you that.
Lake Mary head coach Scott Perry said a record 205 students signed up to play for the Rams in spring drills, which opened Monday, April 28. The varsity and junior varsity squads will practice Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Incoming freshmen will practice Monday through Thursday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“We have 205 kids signed up to play but only 135 cleared to practice,” said an elated Perry, who last year guided the Rams to a 12-3 record and a state runner-up finish in Class 7A – the largest classification in Florida. “That’s a record for us. I need to order more helmets!”
Perry, a former offensive lineman at Florida who played under legendary coach Steve Spurrier, said the varsity and junior varsity teams had a combined turnout of 135 and will practice together.
“We have two days in helmets then three days in helmets and shoulder pads,” Perry said. “Then next week, we will have full padded practices. We have great excitement out here after playing in the state championship game last season.”
Leading the Rams into 2025 will be rising senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit who last season passed for a whopping 3,024 yards and 37 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 146 yards and five TDs.
“Noah Grubbs is an outstanding leader, as well as player, and the offense looks polished already,” Perry said. “Our defense is replacing 10 starters, but this group is very talented and is learning quickly and should be very good by the time the season rolls around.”
Lake Mary will hold a Red vs. Gray Expo game with the varsity and JV on Friday, May 9. The Rams cap spring drills with a game against The First Academy (Orlando), a Class 1A state power, on Thursday, May 15.
