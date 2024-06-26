Florida high school football: Lakeland Dreadnaughts' 2024 schedule
Football schedules for the 2024 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and SBLive Sports Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Lakeland Dreadnaughts announced the following slate of games for 2024. The Dreadnaughts will play nine games, including Class 5A-District 6 contests with Kathleen, Lake Gibson and Sebring.
Among other teams on the schedule are Lake Mary, Miami Central, Miami Booker T. Washington, Specially Fit Academy, Sumner and Winter Haven.
Click here for the entire 2024 Lakeland Dreadnaughts football schedule and return to this page frequently throughout the season for Live Scoring Updates, Final Scores, Updated Records and much more.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl