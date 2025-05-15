Florida high school football: Niceville 2025 schedule released
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Niceville Eagles released their schedule, according to a Mid Bay News report, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 9-game slate, including four notable contests against Choctawhatchee, Escambia, Mosley and starting off the season against Tallahassee Lincoln
Among other teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Bay (preseason), Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre and on the road in a contest against Pensacola Pine Forest.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 NICEVILLE EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: vs. Bay (preseason)
Aug. 22: at Tallahassee Lincoln
Aug. 29: vs. Escambia
Sep. 5: at Pensacola Pine Forest
Sep. 12: vs. Crestview
Sep. 19: vs. Choctawhatchee
Oct. 10: vs. Mosley
Oct. 24: vs. Milton
Oct. 31: vs. Navarre
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi