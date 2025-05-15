High School

Florida high school football: Niceville 2025 schedule released

Among the teams on the Eagles' schedule are Choctawhatchee, Escambia, Mosley and starting off the season against Tallahassee Lincoln

Andy Villamarzo

Niceville (15) Johnny Lewis jr runs against Lakeland Friday December 6 , 2024 in Lakeland Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger
Niceville (15) Johnny Lewis jr runs against Lakeland Friday December 6 , 2024 in Lakeland Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Sunshine State and High School On SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Niceville Eagles released their schedule, according to a Mid Bay News report, with the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a 9-game slate, including four notable contests against Choctawhatchee, Escambia, Mosley and starting off the season against Tallahassee Lincoln

Among other teams on the Eagles' regular season slate are Bay (preseason), Crestview, Gulf Breeze, Milton, Navarre and on the road in a contest against Pensacola Pine Forest.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

Niceville's fans are arguably the best, not only in Florida, but the country
Niceville's fans are arguably the best, not only in Florida, but the country / Matt Christopher

2025 NICEVILLE EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: vs. Bay (preseason)

Aug. 22: at Tallahassee Lincoln

Aug. 29: vs. Escambia

Sep. 5: at Pensacola Pine Forest

Sep. 12: vs. Crestview

Sep. 19: vs. Choctawhatchee

Oct. 10: vs. Mosley

Oct. 24: vs. Milton

Oct. 31: vs. Navarre

