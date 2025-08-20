Mater Dei vs. St. Thomas Aquinas: How to Watch the ESPN Showdown on August 23
It is about to be an absolute showdown on Saturday, August 23rd, as High School On SI's national No. 1 team, Mater Dei of Santa Ana (CA), travels to Florida for the first time in school history to face off against No.13 St. Thomas Aquinas.
Mater Dei has been a supreme powerhouse that has earned the name "Heisman High" after dominating the high school football landscape for the past decade.
The Monarchs have only had five losses in the last eight seasons, all coming from Trinity League rival St. John Bosco of Bellflower (CA). Before that, the last time the Monarchs lost to a team not named Bosco was back in November 2015 when they fell to Corona Centennial (CA).
Both sides bring plenty of star power and top high school football recruits to the table, and the Monarchs starting their season off in historic fashion makes this matchup even more interesting.
The question that everyone is asking is, will Mater Dei maintain its reign at No.1, or will underdog St. Thomas Aquinas pull off the upset and shake up the Top 25 National Rankings?
How to Watch Mater Dei vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Football in Primetime
What: A highly anticipated match-up between nationally-ranked Mater Dei and St. Thomas Aquinas, each ready to take the main stage to determine which state is the king of high school football.
Pick 'Em Challenge: Who will win this one, the Sunshine State or Cali Ball? Make your pick here
When: 3:30pm ET on Saturday, August 23
Where: Brian Piccolo Memorial Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Broward County National Showcase.
How to Watch: Watch live on ESPN and stream live on ESPN.com