Florida high school football: Winter Park releases 2025 spring practice schedule
When it comes to Florida high school football, the Winter Park Wildcats annually tackle the game with ferocity and usually make a playoff run.
Expectations remain the same at the Central Florida school, which officially announced its 2025 spring practice schedule. After a five-day acclimation period from April 21-25, Winter Park kicks off practice on Monday, April 28.
The Wildcats will hold 12 practice sessions, running Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Winter Park will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, April 9, and then battle Dr. Phillips in a spring game on Thursday, April 15. The spring game will feature two 2024 state playoff teams.
Last fall, DP finished 12-2 and advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals before losing to Lake Mary, 24-13.
Winter Park finished 7-4, falling to University High of Orange City, 31-23, in a wild Class 7A regional quarterfinal.
The Wildcats will feature some of the top players in the area in rising senior athlete EShawn Sutton, a Syracuse commit, and four-star defensive back Ayden Pouncey, who recently visited LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame and Michigan, according to a report from On3Sports.
Winter Park also has rising senior running back Decorie Johnson, who has an offer from Eastern Michigan; three-star defensive back Jordan Jackson, who has multiple offers, including Mississippi State, Pitt and Syracuse.
The Wildcats also have one of the top kickers in the area in rising senior Austin LaBellman (6-foot-4, 195 pounds). He was ranked by KohlsKicking as a 4.5-star punter at the most recent ranking event in Texas.
Winter Park also has some superb rising talent in Smith Lessard, a rising junior tight end (6-7, 245) who is expected to cause serious matchup problems for defenses this fall; and KJ Davis (6-3, 260), a rising junior who will play defensive tackle, defensive end and tight end.
