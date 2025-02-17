Florida High School Girls Basketball: 10 regional semifinal matchups to watch
The 2024-2025 high school girls basketball regular season and district tournaments are completed. We saw plenty of surprises and upsets over the last couple of months, where we expect the postseason to be no different. Now, we are ready to see what the Florida high school girls basketball second round of the playoffs (regional semifinals) will have in store.
We bring you the 10 second round must-see matchups this week. Check out our list and fill free to chime in on social media if you think we missed your game.
Florida High School Girls Basketball 10 Regional Semifinal Games to Watch:
Sickles (20-8) at Charlotte (19-8): Out of Class 6A, Region 3, this is arguably one of the better matchups overall. Both teams have won 19 or more games and the Fightin' Tarpons are winners of six straight.
The Villages (23-5) at Windermere Prep (20-7): If the Buffalo expect to win on the road against a talented Windermere Prep club, they'll need senior Zion Mcrae (17.5 points per game) to do much of the heavy lifting Tuesday night.
Bartram Trail (17-8) at Niceville (20-6): There's no easy way driving from St. Johns County all the way over to Niceville, but that's the road ahead for the Bears. They take on an Eagles' club led by junior Carson Fayard's 19.5 points per game.
Williston (19-3) at Wildwood (22-0): This is your good ole Mid-Central Florida matchup between arguably the top two programs in the region. Wildcats head in undefeated, but Williston is coming off an impressive 70-60 win over Hawthorne.
Sarasota Riverview (21-5) at Winter Haven (23-2): Winter Haven is red hot right now, winners of 15 straight games. The Blue Devils are led by junior Serenity Hardy, who is averaging 18.7 points per game.
South Walton (19-5) at Bolles (20-5): The Bulldogs have won 12 in a row and feature one of the top teams in Northeast Florida behind the play of Abby Knauff, who is averaging 15.6 points per game.
Mater Lakes Academy (19-9) at Miami Northwestern (21-4): Can the Bulls' girls basketball team make a run to states like the football team? Myah Newton leads Miami Northwestern in scoring at 13.5 points per game.
Ocala Trinity Catholic (18-9) at Providence School (21-6): The Stallions have been playing some of their best basketball as of late, with the team winning eight straight games. Janie Boyd leads Providence School in scoring at 14.4 per contest.
Babcock (18-7) at Keswick Christian (19-8): We like this matchup in particular just for the fact that the Trailblazers in just their third season have won a playoff game. Can they pull off another on the road in St. Petersburg?
Lake Highland Prep (14-12) at Cardinal Mooney (20-9): Any other year, this would be considered a game that ends up being played at states. The Cougars are led by a pair of 15-point per game scorers in Kali Barrett and Madi Mignery.
