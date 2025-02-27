High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 2A Semifinal: Evangelical Christian vs Miami Country Day live updates

The Class 2A girls' basketball semifinals get underway. High School on SI will be bringing you full coverage between Evangelical Christian and Miami Country Day. Winner advances to Saturday afternoon's state championship game

Ross Van De Griek

Maddie O'Berski of ECS takes a shot over Sophia McCartney of St. John Neumann in the Private 8 Girls Basketball Championship game on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers.
Maddie O'Berski of ECS takes a shot over Sophia McCartney of St. John Neumann in the Private 8 Girls Basketball Championship game on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Evangelical Christian School in Fort Myers.

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Evangelical Christian Sentinels taking on the Miami Country Day Spartans

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.

Evangelical Christian is making their third consecutive Final Four appearance.

Miami Country Day is a regular here in Lakeland, as this will be their 12th appearance in the last 13 years.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

Evangelical Christian

Miami Country Day

PREGAME

The Class 2A Semifinal between Evangelical Christian and Miami Country Day will tip-off at 1:02 p.m.

Ross Van De Griek
