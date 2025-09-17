Florida Running Backs Coach Suspended for Involvement in Altercation Before LSU Game
The SEC suspended Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke, a former LSU assistant, for three games after he was involved in a pre-game scuffle between his Gators and the Tigers on Saturday.
The incident occurred before LSU's 20–10 win over Florida last Saturday. While the two programs were warming up, a scrum broke out between the two teams. It's unknown what caused the heated moment on the field. Additionally, the extent of Juluke's involvement in the altercation that led to his suspension hasn't been shared.
"Jabbar Juluke's conduct during the pregame altercation reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations, and that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Julukewill result in more severe disciplinary action."
Juluke apologized for his actions and to an unnamed student athlete that was involved in the scuffle in a statement.
"I, first, would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans. I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family," Juluke said. "On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I'm not proud of. There's no excuse for my behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence. I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation. I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact. Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved."
Juluke will miss three ranked matchups while he serves his suspension. The 1–2 Gators will face No. 4 Miami this weekend, followed by a game vs. No. 8 Texas and then against No. 10 Texas A&M.
