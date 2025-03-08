High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A Final: Bloomingdale vs Miami Southridge live updates

A first-time champion will be crowned in the Class 6A Girls Basketball Championship Game between the Bloomingdale Bulls and the Miami Southridge Spartans. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the afternoon.

Ross Van De Griek

Miami Southridge Girls Basketball advances to their first Final Four in school history.
Miami Southridge Girls Basketball advances to their first Final Four in school history. / Miami Southridge Spartans Athletics (Twitter)

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Bloomingdale Bulls taking on the Miami Southridge Spartans.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.

Bloomingdale is seeking their first state championship in school history (2nd appearance, lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in 2024)

Miami Southridge is seeking their first state championship in school history

Bloomingdale defeated Tocoi Creek, 50-39 in the semifinals on Thursday.

Miami Southridge defeated Steinbrenner, 51-19 in the semifinals on Thursday.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Bloomingdale

Miami Southridge

PREGAME

The Class 6A girls' basketball state championship game between Bloomingdale and Miami Southridge will tip-off at 3:00 p.m.

