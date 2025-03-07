High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 7A Semifinal: Dr. Phillips vs Doral Academy live updates

The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls' basketball state championships resume with the Class 7A semifinal between the Dr. Phillips Panthers and Doral Academy Firebirds. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Apr 6, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Dr. Phillips (FL) guard Anilys Rolon(20) dribbles the ball during the first quarter against Centennial (NV) at Georgetown University. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be representing in the Class 7A championship game on Saturday.

Dr. Phillips is seeking their fourth straight state championship game appearance.

Doral Academy is seeking to get to the state championship game for the first-time ever.

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Dr. Phillips

Doral Academy

PREGAME

The Class 7A girls basketball semifinal between Dr. Phillips and Doral Academy will tip-off at 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Phillips Starting Lineup: Jamila Ray, Kendall Perry, Ciara Hayes, Anilys Rolon, Elise Horne

Doral Academy Starting Lineup: Victoria Valle, DJ Myers, Kennedy Yost, Ashley Martinez, Stephanie Vega

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Dr. Phillips wins the opening tip

Jamila Ray (Dr. Phillips) gets the scoring started... 2-0 Dr. Phillips

Stephanie Vega (Doral Academy) gets the Firebirds on the board... 3-2 Doral

Elise Horne (Dr. Phillips) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-3 Dr. Phillips

Ray (Dr. Phillips) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-3

Ashley Martinez (Doral Academy) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-5

Victoria Valle (Doral Academy) scores a 3-point field goal... 8-6 Doral

Ray (Dr. Phillips) scores a 2-point field goal... 8-8

Vega (Doral Academy) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-8 Doral

