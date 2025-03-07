Florida high school girls basketball Class 7A Semifinal: Dr. Phillips vs Doral Academy live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Dr. Phillips Panthers taking on the Doral Academy Firebirds.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the morning to see who will be representing in the Class 7A championship game on Saturday.
Dr. Phillips is seeking their fourth straight state championship game appearance.
Doral Academy is seeking to get to the state championship game for the first-time ever.
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Dr. Phillips
Doral Academy
PREGAME
The Class 7A girls basketball semifinal between Dr. Phillips and Doral Academy will tip-off at 9:00 a.m.
Dr. Phillips Starting Lineup: Jamila Ray, Kendall Perry, Ciara Hayes, Anilys Rolon, Elise Horne
Doral Academy Starting Lineup: Victoria Valle, DJ Myers, Kennedy Yost, Ashley Martinez, Stephanie Vega
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Dr. Phillips wins the opening tip
Jamila Ray (Dr. Phillips) gets the scoring started... 2-0 Dr. Phillips
Stephanie Vega (Doral Academy) gets the Firebirds on the board... 3-2 Doral
Elise Horne (Dr. Phillips) scores a 2-point field goal... 4-3 Dr. Phillips
Ray (Dr. Phillips) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-3
Ashley Martinez (Doral Academy) scores a 2-point field goal... 6-5
Victoria Valle (Doral Academy) scores a 3-point field goal... 8-6 Doral
Ray (Dr. Phillips) scores a 2-point field goal... 8-8
Vega (Doral Academy) scores a 2-point field goal... 10-8 Doral